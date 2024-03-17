Which Teams from the Pac-12 Conference Made the NCAA Tournament? (Odds to Win)
Breaking down the odds for every Pac-12 Conference team that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
By Peter Dewey
The Selection Sunday show has come and gone, and the Pac-12 Conference came away with four bids to the NCAA Tournament, with three teams receiving at-large bids from the selection committee.
The Oregon Ducks won the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, giving them an automatic pass into March, and they stand last in the odds among teams from the conference to win it all this season.
Oregon, Arizona, Washington State and Colorado were the top four seeds in the Pac-12 Tournament, so the Ducks really did themselves a favor – as the No. 4 seed – by earning an automatic bid.
Looking to bet on a team to win March Madness? Take advantage of this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook! New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Let’s dive into the odds for every team in this conference to cut down the nets in this year’s edition of March Madness:
Pac-12 Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- Arizona Wildcats (No. 2 seed in West Region)
- Oregon Ducks (No. 11 seed in Midwest Region)
- Washington State (No. 7 seed in East Region)
- Colorado Buffaloes (No. 10 Seed in South Region – First Four)
Pac-12 Teams Odds to Win March Madness
The Wildcats are by far the best contender from the Pac-12, led by Caleb Love, Kylan Boswell, Oumar Ballo and company.
The rest of the teams from the Pac-12 aren’t expected to do much given their seeding, and Utah failed to make the tournament after a poor showing in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.
Colorado will battle Boise State in the First Four for a chance to make the field of 64 teams that will compete in the first round.
The Wildcats have been an up and down team all season long, but if you’re betting on a Pac-12 squad, they’re the one to pick.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.