Which Teams from the ACC Made the NCAA Tournament? (North Carolina No. 1 Seed in West Region)
How many ACC teams made the 2024 NCAA Tournament? We answer all of that and share the odds for each team to win March Madness, including North Carolina and Duke.
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NCAA Tournament field is set!
While the ACC has been known for its dominance in the NCAA Tournament of late, the conference has sent a team to the Final Four in six of the last 10 editions, the conference has only sent four teams to the 2024 men's basketball invitational. North Carolina is the most highly regarded team, landing on the No. 1 seed line, with Duke not far behind on the No. 4 seed line.
However, last year's Final Four entrant, Miami, didn't make the NCAA Tournament this year, and only three other team's made the field of 68: Clemson and Virginia with a surprise entrant in North Carolina State. The Wolfpack weren't even in the discussion for a bid, but won five games in five days to secure an automatic bid.
While North Carolina and Duke are seen as threats to make a deep run, can the conference continue to out-perform expectation with the likes of Clemson and Virginia, or the surging Wolfpack appearing in the second weekend and beyond?
Here's the details on who made the NCAA Tournament and what the odds are for each team to cut down the nets.
ACC Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- North Carolina (No. 1 seed West Region)
- Duke (No. 4 seed South Region)
- Clemson (No. 6 seed West Region)
- Virginia (No. 10 seed Midwest Region)
- North Carolina State (No. 11 seed South Region)
ACC Teams NCAA Tournament Odds
5 ACC Teams Make NCAA Tournament
North Carolina being the No. 1 seed in the West Region sets the pace for the conference in hopes of getting a championship winner, but the league was saved from a low attendance in the field of 68 by North Carolina State's improbable run to the 'Big Dance.'
The Wolfpack became the second team in college basketball history to win five games in five days in its conference tournament after Kemba Walker's Connecitcut Huskies team in 2010-2011. Of course, the Huskies won the National Championship that year.
Can NC State channel more magic?
We'll see, but the team is a multi possession underdog to Texas Tech in the first round.
Meanwhile, Virginia is in the first four in Dayton against Colorado State and Clemson is a betting underdog against No. 11 seed New Mexico.
The ACC will likely be relying on its top two teams, North Carolina and Duke, for a March Madness run.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
