Which Teams from the SEC Made the NCAA Tournament? (Tennessee Headlines Eight Bid League)
2024 NCAA Tournament analysis: How many SEC teams made the NCAA Tournament? Seven teams make the field of 68, headlined by Tennessee, who will look to make the programs first Final Four with start Dalton Knecht.
By Reed Wallach
The Selection Committee has done its job and set the field, and the SEC is well represented in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Led by Tennessee, the SEC is littered with teams in the field, including seven total teams in the 68 team tournament. The Vols have Wooden Award candidate Dalton Knecht, but there are plenty of other teams primed for NCAA Tournament runs, including the high powered offenses of Kentucky and Alabama as well as a veteran Auburn team.
The other storylines to watch is Florida, who is playing its best ball in March under second year head coach Todd Golden and national surprise South Carolina, who was picked to come in last in the SEC this season, only to come in fifth and secure a No. 6 seed in the 'Big Dance.'
Here's the details on who made the NCAA Tournament and what the odds are for each team to cut down the nets.
SEC Teams in 2024 NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee (No. 2 seed Midwest Region)
- Kentucky (No. 3 seed South Region)
- Auburn (No. 4 seed East Region)
- Alabama (No. 4 seed West Region)
- South Carolina (No. 6 seed Midwest Region)
- Florida (No. 7 seed in South Region)
- Mississippi State (No. 8 seed in West Region)
- Texas A&M (No. 9 seed in South Region)
SEC Teams NCAA Tournament Odds
SEC Sends Eight Teams to NCAA Tournament
After a strong run in the SEC Tournament, Texas A&M became the seventh team to secure a bid in the NCAA Tournament.
Littered throughout the bracket, the SEC will look to send a team to the Final Four for the first time since 2019 when Auburn made it to the National Semifinals.
Tennessee poses the biggest threat as the No. 2 seed, but there are plenty of formidable rosters from the SEC, including No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Auburn.
The Volunteers will look to make its first Final Four with Knecht leading the way. Oddsmakers have given Tennesee the shortest odds of an tourney team, but Auburn is seen as a worthy challenger to UCONN'spursuit of back-to-back titles in a potential Sweet 16 matchup as the Tigers are inside the top 10 on the oddsboard despite being a No. 4 seed.
