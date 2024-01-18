Wichita State vs. FAU, Odds, Key Players for Thursday, Jan. 18 (Bet Under)
Wichita State’s woes have continued while FAU is off to a hot start in the AAC. Will the Owls pull away at home?
Wichita State has spiraled since starting 7-1 this season. The Shockers have lost seven of their last eight games, with its only win coming by a point against Southern Illinois. Wichita State has been beaten up in AAC play, going 0-3 and losing by 15 points per game. They’ll try to finally get a cover as an underdog in its visit to Boca Raton.
Florida Atlantic is 3-1 in AAC play and is coming off a pair of wins to move up a spot to No. 23 in the latest AP Top-25 poll. The Owls are six of eight overall as they try to build on last season’s run to the Final Four.
Here’s the betting preview for Thursday’s conference contest.
Wichita State vs. FAU odds, spread and total
Wichita State vs. FAU betting trends
- Wichita State is 4-11 ATS this season
- FAU is 9-8 ATS this season
- Wichita State is 0-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- FAU is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 9-6 in Wichita State games this season
- The OVER is 8-8-1 in Florida Atlantic games this season
Wichita State vs. FAU how to watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wichita State record: 8-8 (0-3 AAC)
- FAU record: 13-4 (3-1 AAC)
Wichita State vs. FAU key players to watch
Wichita State
Colby Rogers: The lone bright spot in Sunday’s 26-point loss to Memphis was Wichita State’s offense, which scored its most points since Nov. 19 and hit 13 three-pointers. Rogers, Wichita State’s leading scorer this season, shot over 50% from the field for the first time in five games, going 8-of-13 with four 3-pointers for a team-high 20 points.
FAU
Vladislav Goldin: The 7-foot-1 junior center leads the nation in field goal percentage (71.9%) and has been dominant in AAC play. In four conference contests, Goldin is averaging 13.5 points and 8.2 rebounds with a pair of double-doubles. He went 8-for-10 from the field for 18 points in FAU’s 86-73 win over UAB on Sunday in just 22 minutes.
Wichita State vs. FAU prediction and pick
Wichita State’s defense couldn’t have looked worse against Memphis, giving up 112 points and allowing the Tigers to shoot 64.7% from the field and 63.3% from the perimeter.
Wichita State’s defense has been a lot better than the Memphis performance would expect. The Shockers rank middle of the pack in effective field goal percentage (No. 117), 3-point defense (No. 122), and against 2-point shots (No. 127). The Shockers have faced the No. 94 hardest schedule against opposing offenses, and that will jump after facing the No. 12 offense owned by FAU.
Wichita State’s offensive output against Memphis was also an anomaly from its season-long shooting struggles. The Shockers rank No. 239 in effective field goal percentage, shoot just 49.6% from 2-point range, rank no. 268 in 3-point shooting and are a dreadful 66.5% from the free-throw line.
Florida Atlantic’s defense should get plenty of stops and there should be positive regression for the Wichita State defense against an Owls’ offense that ranks No. 201 in tempo. Take the under.
