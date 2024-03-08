Wichita State vs. Tulane Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, March 8 (Go With the Green Wave)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Wichita State-Tulane.
The regular season comes to an end Friday night and Wichita State is looking for a fourth win over its last five games when it visits Tulane at Devlin Fieldhouse. Wichita State, a small road underdog on Friday, is coming off an 87-66 win over Rice.
Tulane has Senior Night looking to notch its first victory in over a month. The Green Wave have lost seven straight. Can they cover as a small favorite in a matchup of two of the worst ATS teams in the American Athletic Conference?
Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
If you’re looking to bet on any NCAA game tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Wichita State vs. Tulane Odds, Spread and Total
Wichita State vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- Wichita State is 11-17-1 ATS this season
- Tulane is 11-17 ATS this season
- Wichita State is 4-9-1 ATS as an underdog this season
- Tulane is 7-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 13-16 in Wichita State games this season
- The OVER is 16-11-1 in Tulane games this season
Wichita State vs. Tulane How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 8
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2
- Wichita State record: 13-17 (5-12 AAC)
- Tulane record: 13-16 (4-13 AAC)
Wichita State vs. Tulane Key Players to Watch
Wichita State
Colby Rogers: A bright spot for the Shockers this season, Rogers is the team’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game. The 6-foot-4 junior has combined to score 54 points over the last two games in wins over Rice and UAB, shooting 17-of-29 from the field with 12 three-pointers and 7 rebounds.
Tulane
Kevin Cross: Speaking of bright spots, that’s what Cross is to the Green Wave this season as the team’s leader in scoring, assists and rebounds while shooting 51.6% from the field. Cross, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Tuesday’s road loss to No. 24 South Florida.
Wichita State vs. Tulane Prediction and Pick
It’s strength-on-strength in this matchup between two teams that have combined to go 22-34-1 ATS this season.
Wichita State is led by its defense, which is No. 63 in effective field goal percentage and ranks fourth in the American in opposing field goal percentage (41.8%). The Shockers rank third in the league against 2-point shots, which should come into play against a Tulane offense that is No. 31 in the nation in shooting from inside the arc.
Tulane should be able to control the pace in this matchup as the Green Wave are careful with the ball (No. 55 in turnover percentage) while Wichita State forces the third-fewest turnovers in the AAC.
On the other end, Wichita State’s offense is No. 225 in efficiency and faces a Tulane defense that struggles to get stops. The Green Wave are No. 221 in effective field goal percentage, but a remedy could be a Wichita State offense that can’t shoot.
Even with back-to-back wins, it’s tough to get there with Wichita State, which has lost eight of its last nine road games. Tulane can rally for a win to end a month-long losing streak against an offense that has struggled all year and definitely doesn’t travel well. Wichita State is just 4-9-1 ATS as an underdog this season.
The Shockers get their 10th ATS loss Friday night as Tulane bounces back. Lay the points.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.