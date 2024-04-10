Will Rory McIlroy Complete the Career Grand Slam at the Masters?
Breaking down Rory McIlroy's odds to win the Masters and be the next person to complete the golf career grand slam by winning all four majors.
The Masters is set to tee-off on Thursday and there's plenty of storylines surrounding this year's edition of the event.
Once again, one of the top stories is Rory McIlroy, who has been chasing a Green Jacket his entire career. He had already one each of the other three majors by 2014, and has been trying to complete the career grand slam ever since.
Only five golfers in the history of the game have completed the modern career grand slam. Those five golfers are Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus. The latter two won each major at least three times.
McIlroy is one of the few active golfers who are one more major away from completing it. The other two are Phil Mickelson (U.S. Open) and Jordan Spieth (PGA Championship).
So, can Rory finally achieve the feat and win at Augusta for the first time this week? Let's take a look at his odds.
Rory McIlroy Masters Odds
McIlroy's odds are set at +1000, which is an implied probability of 9.09%. If you were to bet $100 on him to win, you'd earn a profit of $1,000 if he's able to pull it off.
There are some signs that this is finally the time for him win at Augusta. He's coming off a solo third at the Valero Texas Open last week where he gained +1.89 true strokes per round with his approach play. That's the best performance he's had with his irons since the 2019 Wells Fargo.
That's further proven when you look at his hole proximity last week, improving in every approach distance.
He checks every box imaginable when trying to figure out if this is his year. If he can get past the mental block and pressure that seems to haunt him at Augusta, then he may very well be putting on the Green Jacket for the first time in his career.
