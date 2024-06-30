Wimbledon Odds, Predictions and Best Futures Bets
It’s time for the annual summer slam and perhaps the best one in tennis as the calendar turns to July. The grass is freshly cut and the lines have been painted as Wimbledon is about to get underway from the All-England Lawn and Tennis Club in London. There are amazing storylines each way you look.
We’re back with more futures for this grand spectacle that is set to unfold across the next two weeks. Strawberries and cream will be the popular item, but we’ll dish out the best bets. Here’s what to target as we prepare for Wimbledon 2024.
Wimbledon Best Bets
- Jannik Sinner To Win Championship (+175)
- Hubert Hurkacz To Win Quarter 4 Of Draw (+300)
- Elena Rybakina To Win Quarter 2 Of Draw (+130)
Jannik Sinner To Win Championship (+175)
It’s been a month since Paris and once again the name to watch in this men’s draw continues to be Jannik Sinner. He’s continued to build his 2024 resume with a grass court tournament title at Halle in Germany just a week ago defeating Hubert Hurkacz. This is excellent form entering the big one here in London.
Sinner is 38-3 this season and continues to be the emerging face of men’s tennis with Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner additionally has four titles to his name this year, tied for the most in a single season across his young career. He ran into a physical and challenging semifinal with Alcaraz at the French Open in Paris that went a total of five incredible sets.
Now looking ahead to Wimbledon, Sinner has lost to Novak Djokovic in each of the past two years, the quarterfinal in 2022, semifinal in 2023. Sinner deals with pressure well and leads all players on tour in break points saved (a whopping 75 percent).
Based on what happened in the French, these shorter odds are expected. I’m not backing down from it as we’re still getting near 2-1 odds. Sinner has been the best overall player on the ATP Tour this year and it’s a great play to go back to him here.
Between the grass tournament win at Halle, paired with his evolving growth and experience that he has put on display, I’m backing Sinner to claim Wimbledon this time around. Looking at the other options, it’s him, Alcaraz and Djokovic who stand out amongst the rest.
Hubert Hurkacz To Win Quarter 4 Of Draw (+300)
One of the under the radar players who doesn’t get enough attention at this tournament is Hubert Hurkacz of Poland. He’s part of the “good enough to win one” club in terms of the grand slams, but has not quite gotten his breakthrough moment just yet. He has officially reached his highest ranking in his career, he currently sits at world No. 7.
For his career, Hurkacz is 10-5 at Wimbledon and most recently has made a semifinal and round of 16 in two of his past three tournaments here. On grass for his career, he’s got a mark of 24-13 but overall in 2024, he’s 33-13 and already on his way to most wins in a season for his career (46 in 2023). He’s second on the ATP in first serve points won (78.7 percent) and 2nd in service games won at 90 percent. Grass is a faster surface and it tends to give a slight advantage to those who have an elite serve such as Hurkacz.
This is a great value play here. Hurkacz is playing some of his best tennis in 2024 and has some confidence going in based on his ranking.
Although Djokovic sits in his quarter, we don’t necessarily have a feel for how his meniscus is truly holding up. Hubie can do enough with his skill set to make Djokovic pour out energy if they should meet in a potential quarterfinal. Times are starting to change in tennis, and I like Hurkacz’s chances to surprise for a second semifinal appearance here.
Elena Rybakina To Win Quarter 2 Of Draw (+130)
The 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is back on my radar two years later at this slam. It’s been a tough go at the majors this year for the world No. 4 as she’s exited in the round of 64 at the Australian Open, followed by a quarterfinal loss to ultimate tournament champion No. 12 Jasmine Paolini at the French Open.
Rybakina’s form in 2024 has been solid with an overall record of 35-7 and three titles at Stuttgart, Abu Dhabi and Brisbane. She’s always been a consistent server and has been no different with a jaw-dropping 267 total aces, in first place by a mile on tour in that category.
She converts on her first serve 72.1 percent of the time, which places her third amongst all players who have played 25+ matches this season. She has made it past the round of 16 here in her last three appearances and might just strike again.
She is certainly in a difficult quarter of the draw with the likes of world No. 10 Ons Jabeur and No. 5 Jessica Pegula looming. Rybakina has been down this road before and I trust her edge on serve.
Wimbledon has been the happy place with her lone grand slam title at this event and a record of 14-2. Rybakina is part of the “big four” in women’s tennis right now with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. I dig the small plus value price and expect another semifinal from an experienced player at this slam.
Note: Odds are subject to change.