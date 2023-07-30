Wings vs. Aces prediction and odds for Sunday, July 30 (Back Dallas as underdogs)
The Wings have been the second best team in the WNBA in the month of July and can compete on Sunday.
By Reed Wallach
Two teams have beaten the defending champion Las Vegas Aces this season, and one of them is the Dallas Wings.
The Wings have been on a tear in the month of July and haven proven to be a formidable matchup against the Aces. The Wings are second in net rating this month, behind only Las Vegas and bolster the third best offense in terms of points per 100 possessions on the year. Can the team hold up against the best team in the league.
Here are the odds for Sunday's marquee matchup:
Wings vs. Aces odds, spread and total
Wings vs. Aces prediction and pick
Las Vegas is a wagon, we know that. 22-2 on the year with a blistering +19 net rating, per WNBA.com.
However, the Wings are emerging as a threat to challenge the Aces, 7-2 in the month of July. The team still can't shoot from the outside, Dallas has the worst three-point percentage in the WNBA this month, but the team has the second best two-point percentage and has the third best defensive rating.
A key to hanging inside of this double digit spread for the Wings will be its work on the defensive glass, the best defensive rebounding percentage this month, hauling in 58% of available shots. The Aces don't miss much, tops in effective field goal percentage, but the Wings have the defense to hold up as well as any team in the league.
I'll take the points with the Wings, who continue to play at its best.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.