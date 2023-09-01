Wings vs. Fever prediction and odds for Friday, Sept. 1 (Fade Indiana at home)
The Indiana Fever have struggled at home in 2023.
By Peter Dewey
The Indiana Fever are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention on Friday when they host the Dallas Wings, who currently hold the No. 4 seed in the WNBA.
With a loss, Indiana would have the same record as the Seattle Storm, who have officially been eliminated from playoff contention. So, the team needs to win out to have a shot at the playoffs. That’s going to be tough on Friday against a solid Wings team, especially since rookie sensation Aliyah Boston is questionable for the Fever.
Indiana will also be without Lexie Hull in this matchup.
The bright side for the Fever? Dallas is at less than 100 percent as well. Natasha Howard (16.4 points per game) is out in this matchup and Satou Sabally (17.8 points per game) is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable.
Dallas is favored in this game, as it looks to lock up the No. 4 seed in the league.
Here are the odds and my best bet for the Wings-Fever matchup:
Wings vs. Fever odds, spread and total
Wings vs. Fever prediction and pick
Even with Howard out, the Wings are the team to back in this game.
Arike Ogunbowale (20.9 points per game) is still playing in this matchup, and the Wings have been serviceable on the road (8-10 against the spread) in 2023.
The team should roll if Boston sits out, as the Fever only have three players that average double figures this season (Boston, NaLyssa Smith and Kelsey Mitchell).
Indiana does come into this game on a three-game winning streak, but I’m still not sold on the Fever at home.
So far at home in 2023, the Fever are 7-9-1 against the spread and just 5-12 straight up. The team has actually been a much better road team, something you may not expect from a young team.
Boston’s status could swing the line in this game, so bettors may want to wait to see if she’s ruled in or not. Either way, I think Dallas is the side to back since this game means so much for locking up the No. 4 spot.
