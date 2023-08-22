Wings vs. Lynx Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, Aug. 22 (Expect High-Scoring Affair)
Dallas and Minnesota could be in line for a track meet on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx will play the first of two straight games against each other on Tuesday night.
Dallas – the No. 4 seed in the league – has won three straight games heading into this matchup and dominated the Connecticut Sun last week. That’s a great sign for this Dallas team which is hoping to compete for a WNBA title.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have slipped to two games below .500 on the season. Napheesa Collier’s squad has struggled at home in 2023, going just 6-10 straight up.
That’s led to Dallas coming in as a favorite in this game by as many as 6.5 points at some sportsbooks. That could leave some value in backing the Lynx, who are 12-9 against the spread as an underdog this season, but that’s not my favorite play.
First, let’s dive into the latest odds before we break down a best bet.
Wings vs. Lynx odds, spread and total
Wings vs. Lynx prediction and pick
For this game, I’d lean with the OVER as the best bet, and there are several reasons why.
It starts with the previous matchups between these two squads, which have both soared past this total of 168.5.
The first meeting between these squads was back on May 30, and they combined for 183 points in that game in a five-point Dallas win. The Wings picked up a win in the second meeting as well, 107-67 on July 12.
Since both of these games cleared this total, I like the OVER given the current form that they come into this matchup at.
Dallas is now third in the WNBA in offensive rating, and the team does it while playing at a blistering pace (No. 3 in the WNBA).
Unfortunately for the Lynx, there isn’t going to be much the team can do other than try to keep up on offense. Minnesota’s defense has been awful in 2023, ranking 11th out of 12 WNBA teams in defensive rating.
Dallas has scored at least 84 points in six straight, clearing 90 points in four of those games. If Arike Ogunbowale and company keep up that offensive production, this game should soar past 168.5 combined points.
