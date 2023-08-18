Wings vs. Sun prediction and odds for Friday, Aug. 18 (Can Connecticut bounce back?)
The Connecticut Sun are in a good spot to win against the Dallas Wings on Friday.
By Peter Dewey
The Connecticut Sun and Dallas Wings are both in second place in their respective conferences, and they’ll face off for the third time in a month on Friday night.
Dallas lost the first meeting, but the team beat Connecticut by 10 on Saturday. The Sun would love to bounce back at home, and the team has been solid after a loss this season, which is a big reason why it is 21-9 on the season.
Arike Ogunbowale and the Wings don’t have a chance to win the West in the regular season, but the team could lock up the fourth-best record in the league with a strong finish to the season.
Let’s dive into the odds for this matchup and my best bet:
Wings vs. Sun odds, spread and total
Wings vs. Sun prediction and pick
Dallas did a good job at home, scoring 91 points against the No. 2 defense in the WNBA, but can it do that again on the road?
I’m not so sure.
The Sun have been great at home this season, posting a 9-4 record straight up and a 7-6 record against the spread. As a favorite in the 2023 season, Connecticut is 12-8 against the spread as well, which gives it an edge in this spot.
Betting trends say to fade Dallas on Friday: Dallas has struggled on the road from a betting perspective, going 6-8 straight up, 6-8 against the spread and 4-5 against the spread as an underdog.
One key with the Wings that I always come back to is the team’s poor 3-point shooting (dead last in the WNBA in 3-point percentage this season). Connecticut is fourth in the league in that category, and I think the team’s offense will get a slight boost at its home arena.
With such a short spread, I don’t mind just laying the juice on the moneyline for CT to win.
