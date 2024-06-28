Winners and Losers of the NBA Draft (Timberwolves, Lakers Surge; Bucks, Hawks Fall)
The dust has settled on the two-day NBA Draft that began at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and wrapped up Thursday in ESPN’s Seaport District Studios.
Who are the winners and losers after 60 picks? Here are a few teams with surging and plummeting stock for next season after the draft, based on what the sportsbooks and national pundits are saying.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Winners
Minnesota Timberwolves (+1000 to win NBA Championship)
When talking about the Minnesota Timberwolves, most turn to a defense that was No. 1 in the NBA last season in a slew of categories. Minnesota stymied several opposing offenses with a dynamic frontcourt, but ranked 22nd in the league in scoring.
The Timberwolves’ front office began the process of adding offense to a squad that is in win-now mode, getting Kentucky’s Rob Dillingham (drafted 8th) from the San Antonio Spurs and later picking Illinois standout Terrence Shannon Jr. with the 27th overall pick.
Shannon averaged 23 points per game last season for Illinois and was a two-time all-conference selection in leading the Fighting Illini to the Elite 8. Dillingham, a one-and-done guard, averaged 15.2 points per game and shot 44.4% from 3-point range while coming off the bench in 31 of 32 games.
Minnesota remained at +1000 to win the NBA Finals and looks to have added the pieces to keep up in a loaded Western Conference. At +400, Oklahoma City and Denver are the co-favorites to win the Western Conference while Minnesota is well within striking distance at +500.
New York Knicks (+850 to win NBA Championship)
The Knicks were the biggest movers this week in the NBA Championship odds board, going from +1000 to +850. Yes, the focal point of that odds boost was the acquisition of another Villanova product in Mikal Bridges, a first-team All-NBA Defense selection just a few seasons ago. However, the Knicks also added Marquette guard Tyler Kolek, who slid into the second round.
The Big East Player of the Year two seasons ago, Kolek averaged 11.7 points, 7 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a three-year starter for Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles.
Los Angeles Lakers (+3000 to win NBA Championship)
While the Lakers’ draft headlines are centered around the second-round selection of LeBron James’ son, Bronny, they were able to grab Dalton Knecht of Tennessee in the first round.
Many wondered where Knecht would land in the draft, but most didn’t see Knecht, a versatile guard with great scoring ability, dropping to the Lakers at No. 17. Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season and was the SEC Player of the Year in leading the Volunteers to the Elite 8.
New Lakers head coach J.J. Redick now has a new weapon on offense who shot nearly 40% from downtown and can score at all three levels.
Losers
Atlanta Hawks (+20000 to win NBA Championship)
With the absence of any franchise-altering prospects available at the top of the draft, the Hawks seemed destined to land on the losers list with the value they’re getting with the top selection.
Atlanta went with Zaccharie Risacher, a 19-year-old who averaged 10.1 points for Mincidelice JL Bourg last season and shot just 43.9% from the field. Risacher is an average scorer and defender, so it simply doesn’t move the needle for a Hawks’ team that missed the playoffs last season at 36-46 after losing Trae Young to injury.
Milwaukee Bucks (+1000 to win NBA Championship)
The Bucks are tied with the Timberwolves for the fifth-best odds to win the NBA title at +1000, but many were puzzled by the selection of 19-year-old AJ Johnson late in the first round for a team with aspirations of another Larry O’Brien Trophy.
Playing with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League last season, Johnson averaged just 2.8 points per game and shot 35.5% from the field while playing just 7.9 minutes per game. It just makes the drafting of a project with upside even more puzzling for a Milwaukee club that needed to add a first-year contributor.
Odds update periodically and are subject to change.