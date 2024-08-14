Wisconsin Badgers College Football Win Total Prediction in 2024 (Fade the Badgers)
By Cody Pestino
The Wisconsin Badgers enter their third season of the Luke Fickell era after posting a 7-6 record in the past two seasons. The Badgers have a very challenging schedule as they try to break into Big Ten championship contention. Wisconsin fans are eager to see some positive results as we start to see some of Fickell's recruits take the field.
Wisconsin Badgers Win Total
- OVER 7 (+120)
- UNDER 7 (-140)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Wisconsin Badgers Offensive Preview
The offensive line will set the tone for what should be one of the most improved offensive units in the country. Wisconsin will be running the Air Raid system for the second year and should have the personnel to better equip them for success.
Health at the quarterback position was a major concern for the Wisconsin Badgers a season ago and they should finally see some improvements in that category. Tyler Van Dyke transfers in from Miami (FLA) and will be the team's starter at quarterback. In 2023 Van Dyke threw for 2,703 yards and 19 touchdowns.
The Wisconsin skill positions should be much deeper this season and return to full health. Running back Chez Mellusi will be back for his senior year, and the Badgers will lean on his experience. Wide receiver Will Pauling should be the leading playmaker for the Wisconsin offense, and find himself in contention for all Big 10 honors.
Wisconsin Badgers Defensive Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers defense will be led by their linebacking unit. According to Luke Fickell this is the best unit on the team. The Badgers linebackers may not have a star player, but they are pretty well-rounded and deep group. They return middle linebacker Jake Cheney, who recorded 80 tackles a season ago which was second on the team.
Wisconsin's secondary is also one of their strongest units and is one of the best in the Big Ten. Headlined by cornerback Ricardo Hillman, and leading tackler from a season ago Hunter Wolher, the Badgers defensive backs will need to make plays for Wisconsin to have success in 2024.
Wisconsin Badgers Outlook and Prediction
While the Wisconsin Badgers should be improved across the board and will finally see some of Fickell recruits take the field, a very challenging schedule will make or break the Badgers.
Wisconsin opens up the season with two non-conference home games against Western Michigan, and South Dakota where they should take care of business. In week three in one of the biggest games of the season, the Badgers host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Camp Randall Stadium
Wisconsin’s conference schedule will not provide them with many breaks. The Badgers have tough road contests at USC, Rutgers, Iowa, and Nebraska. Finishing that stretch with a 2-2 record would be very beneficial to the Badgers, but will not be an easy task.
The Badgers' home conference schedule won’t be much easier as they will have home contests against Penn State and Oregon before they take on their rival Minnesota in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
Wisconsin’s win total is set at seven wins with juice on the under. Although Wisconsin is a much-improved unit and will be competitive in these tough games finding at least eight wins might be too tall of a task for the badgers and bettors in this market should lean towards the under.
Pick: Wisconsin Badgers UNDER 7 Wins (-140)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.