Wisconsin vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 27 (Target Total)
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin, once seen as a darling of the Big 10, is in a free fall.
The Badgers have come back to Earth shooting over the past month, and it's led to a serious drop in play, but the team will play Indiana on Tuesday night, who is in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Can the Hoosiers' poor offense be the antidote for the Badgers, or will this game be another slugfest?
Here's our full betting preview for this Big Ten showdown on Tuesday night:
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 11-15-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wisconsin is 1-8-1 ATS in the last 10 games
- Wisconsin is 3-8 ATS on the road
- Indiana is 3-6-1 ATS in the last 10 games
Wisconsin vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 27th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Assembly Hall
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Wisconsin Record: 18-9
- Indiana Record: 14-13
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Chucky Hepburn: The veteran guard is starting to find his shooting stroke as the Badgers offense has fallen off in Big Ten play. He has hit multiple threes in three straight games as Wisconsin tries to weather the storm of a grueling Big Ten schedule. Can the whole team put it together?
Indiana
Kel'el Ware: In a lost season for Indiana, the sophomore big man has shined as he builds up his NBA status. He is shooting 61% on two's while swatting away multiple shots per game. The Hoosiers don't have the perimeter shooting for Ware's impact to be maximized.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
The Wisconsin offense has fallen off a cliff over the past month or so, shooting 28% from beyond the arc over the last seven games, 334th in the country in that period, according to Bart Torvik.
The team isn't turning the ball over much and running its methodical offense, but shots just aren't falling. The defense has remained towards the top of the country, but the offense isn't outpacing anyone at the moment.
Meanwhile, Indiana is a worse perimeter shooting team and it's not getting any better. The Hoosiers are shooting 25% from beyond the arc in that same span, but over the balance of the season, the team is only shooting 31%, 292nd in the nation.
Neither team takes many threes, but with two defenses that don't pressure the rock (each bottom half of the Big Ten in turnover rate), I believe we will see a rock fight of sorts on Tuesday night.
Indiana has struggled to score all season, and Wisconsin's struggles may continue on the road before it gets better.
I'm siding with the under on Tuesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.