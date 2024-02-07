Wisconsin vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 7 (Take Wisconsin to Cover on Road)
By Reed Wallach
Wisconsin has hit some adversity.
The Badgers have dropped two straight in Big Ten play, failing to close the gap with Purdue in the Big Ten standings over the weekend, but the team is favored to get back on track against Michigan, who is in complete disarray as Big Ten play continues.
Wisconsin's elite offense hits the road on Wednesday night to face Michigan in Ann Arbor, can the team bounce back?
Here's our full betting preview for this Big Ten showdown.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Michigan is 6-16 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Michigan is 2-6 ATS as an underdog
- Wisconsin is 11-10-1 ATS this season
- Wisconsin has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
- Michigan has gone OVER in six of eight games
Wisconsin vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 7th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Wisconsin Record: 16-6
- Michigan Record: 7-15
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Key Players to Watch
Michigan
Dug McDaniel: McDaniel continues to only be available in home games and it appears to be taking a toll on the team as the Wolverines have been mired in a five-game losing streak capped by a 69-59 loss over the weekend. McDaniel will look to find his footing against a Wisconsin defense that is vulnerable from beyond the arc.
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: Storr had a quiet outing against Purdue on Sunday, making only four of his 15 shots and scoring 14 points, but will look to bounce back against a Michigan team that has been terrible at stopping wings from getting easy looks in close, allowing the 11th highest two-point field goal percentage in Big Ten play, which is impactful against Wisconsin, who is tops in two-point field goal percentage in league play, led by the St. John's transfer.
Michigan vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Wisconsin is coming off two straight losses in Big Ten play, blowing a double-digit second-half lead to Nebraska on the road and then a tough defeat at home against Purdue, but the team is in good shape to get back on track against a sliding Michigan team.
The Wolverines' lack of continuity game-to-game is taking a toll on the roster and the team has spiraled to 2-9 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has been a machine in Big Ten play, paced by a top 10 offense in terms of KenPom adjusted efficiency. The Badgers have been able to get high-quality looks often, shooting nearly 38% from beyond the arc in Big Ten play, opened up by the team's elite finishing inside.
Michigan's defense can't stop anybody, allowing teams to shoot 52% from inside the arc and bottom half of the league in terms of turnover percentage as well as defensive rebounding rate.
It's never easy to win with margin on the road in the Big Ten, but Michigan is circling the drain and Wisconsin should thrive on a drop in competition.
