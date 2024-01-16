Wisconsin vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 16
By Reed Wallach
The Big Ten's lone remaining unbeaten in conference play, Wisconsin, hits the road to face Penn State in Tuesday night action.
The Badgers will look to stay hot on offense as the team continues its rise up the AP Poll and advanced metrics like KenPom, but will it travel well? The Nittany Lions have dropped three of four, two of which it has allowed 90 or more points. Will it be able to find its shooting stroke and lock down on defense to get a home cover?
Let's break it all down with our betting guide for this one:
New FanDuel users, get $150 in bonus bets when you sign up through the link below and bet just $5 -- win or lose!
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Penn State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Wisconsin is 10-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wisconsin is 7-3 ATS over the last 10 games
- Penn State is 7-10 ATS this season
- Penn State has gone OVER in seven of eight games as an underdog
Wisconsin vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 16th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Wisconsin Record: 13-3
- Penn State Record: 8-9
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Key Players to Watch
Wisconsin
Max Klesmit: Klesmit is scorching hot from the field right now, combining for 42 points over the Badgers' last two games, hitting on 70% of his shots, to pace the Badgers' offense. Wisconsin's offense has been far better this season with the ability to get inside the teeth of the defense, and the likes of Klesmit are getting the benefit of more space from beyond the arc. The former Wofford wing is shooting 37% from beyond the arc.
Penn State
Ace Baldwin: The VCU transfer is struggling from the field, shooting a career-worst 35% from the field, but is still providing the Nittany Lions with a legitimate playmaker, dishing out nearly five assists per game. Overall, PSU is devoid of bucket-getters at the moment, the team is 220th in effective field goal percentage.
Wisconsin vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Penn State will look to speed up a Wisconsin offense that is in its best form at the moment, up to sixth in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency metric.
However, Wisconsin's methodical pace will be put to the test against an aggressive Penn State defense that is 10th in the country in turnover percentage and a Wisconsin defense that is running incredibly lucky on defense.
Penn State will look to generate some turnovers and make life difficult for the Badgers' defense which is bottom 15 in terms of average offensive possession length. Wisconsin looks to hunt for the best shot, but PSU will certainly make life difficult for them.
Meanwhile, Wisconsin's defense is due a 16% increase from beyond the arc, per ShotQuality, a staggering number. While it may not all come at once, the Nittany Lions are a three-point happy team, taking threes at the 90th highest rate in the country and rating as the 16th best team in terms of spacing per SQ.
If the Nittany Lions can get going from three, the team is shooting below 30% as a team despite taking quality looks, the Badgers may be on upset alert on the road.
Given Wisconsin's preferred slow tempo, this game will come down to the wire, and I'll happily grab the home underdog at over a few possessions.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!