Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Big Ten Tournament Semifinal
The Wisconsin Badgers got off to a hot start to their season but cooled off in the final stretch. Luckily for them, they seem to have found their stride again and are now one win away from advancing to the Big Ten Tournament Final.
In their way is the powerhouse that is the Purdue Boilermakers. Their guard, Braden Smith, is questionable after injuring his leg in the quarterfinal against Michigan State, but if he can go then the Badgers have a tall mountain to climb if they want to keep their hot streak going.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds, spread, and total
Wisconsin vs. Purdue betting trends
- Wisconsin is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in Wisconsin's last eight games
- Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Purdue
- Purdue is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The OVER is 12-6 in Purdue's last 18 games
- Purdue is 1-6 ATS the last seven times they were set as a favorite
Wisconsin vs. Purdue how to watch
- Date: Saturday, March 16
- Game time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to watch (TV): CBS
- Wisconsin record: 21-12 (11-9 in Big Ten)
- Purdue record: 29-3 (17-3 in Big Ten)
Wisconsin vs. Purdue key players to watch
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: It was very clear that if Wisconsin wanted to go on a run in the Big Ten Tournament, they would need AJ Storr to step up in a big way and he's done exactly that. He put up a blistering 30 points against Northwestern on Friday while adding on six rebounds. If he can put another strong performance like that today, the Badgers have a chance to pull off the upset.
Purdue
Zach Edey: If Braden Smith can't go today, the best player in the country has to step up and take over this game by himself. Edey is averaging 24.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game this season. Now, we may have to see if he can do it himself without the help of Smith.
Wisconsin vs. Purdue prediction and pick
Wisconsin's offense can be hot at times, but their defense leaves a lot to be desired and it will be their downfall today against Purdue. Wisconsin ranks just 266th in opponent effective field goal percentage and now they face a Boilermakers team that ranks 13th in the country in eFG%.
The big question surrounding this game is whether or not Braden Smith will go for Purdue after injuring his leg against Michigan State. If he does, we have a great ticket with the Boilermakers at -5.5. If he doesn't it could be a bit more of a challenge but I still like Purdue at this number.
The Boilermakers should be able to capitalize on a relatively weak Badgers defense and cover this number.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
