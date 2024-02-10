Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 10 (Bet Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Wisconsin-Rutgers.
No. 11 Wisconsin is trying to stop the bleeding of a three-game losing streak. Wisconsin lost to Nebraska and Purdue, then stumbled on the road against Michigan on Wednesday in a brutal four-point defeat. The Badgers are laying points on the road Saturday against Rutgers, which used its defense to win back-to-back games.
Can Wisconsin get back on track as the conference tournament approaches? Here’s the betting breakdown of Saturday’s Big 10 bout with a best bet.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers odds, spread and total
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers betting trends
- Wisconsin is 11-11-1 ATS this season
- Rutgers is 11-11 ATS this season
- Wisconsin is 7-7-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- Rutgers is 5-5 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 13-10 in Wisconsin games this season
- The OVER is 6-16 in Rutgers games this season
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 10
- Game time: 12 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to watch (TV): Big 10 Network
- Wisconsin record: 16-7 (8-4 Big 10)
- Rutgers record: 12-10 (4-7 Big 10)
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers key players to watch
Wisconsin
AJ Storr: Storr was a bright spot for Wisconsin in the loss to Michigan, scoring 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The sophomore guard is averaging 16.5 points per game this season and has scored 20-plus points in three of the last four games.
Rutgers
Clifford Omoruyi: The 6-foot-11 center leads a stout Rutgers defense. Omoruyi is fourth in the Big 10 in rebounds (8.9 per game) and leads the conference in blocks. Over Rutgers’ two-game winning streak, Omoruyi has 16 rebounds. On the offensive end, he’s averaging 10.9 points per game and shooting 50.8% from the field.
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction and pick
Wisconsin will have max motivation on Saturday after losing three straight games, but the Badgers have not been great for backers on the road. Greg Gard's group is just 2-6 ATS on the road this season and 0-4 as a road favorite.
Wisconsin’s defense needs to bounce back the most and it has a dream matchup to do so against a Rutgers offense that is No. 350 in 3-point shooting, No. 351 in 2-point shooting and No. 358 in effective field goal percentage, according to KenPom.
Rutgers is built on its defense and a reason why the under in Scarlet Knights’ games are 16-6 this season. Rutgers is No. 2 overall in defensive efficiency and is No. 2 in the Big 10 in opponent’s field goal percentage (39.9%). Rutgers, the No. 2 defense in KenPom in overall efficiency, is the top team in the Big 10 in defending shots from beyond the arc. Look for another low-scoring rock fight in Piscataway (Rutgers’ home conference games are averaging a point total of 124).
Take the under.
Pick: UNDER 129.5
