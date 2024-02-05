WM Phoenix Open Hole in One Odds and History (Will There Be an Ace on PGA Tour This Weekend?)
The WM Phoenix Open is home to one of the most iconic Par 3s in professional golf.
There's nothing that unique about the hole itself, it's a pretty straightforward shot, but it's the atmosphere that makes it so memorable. TPC Scottsdale builds stadium seating around the hole for the event and it's the only hole all year where golfers actually encourage the loud noise and cheers as they prepare for their shot.
Because of the party-like atmosphere, there's no moment more electric than win a golfer records a hole-in-one at the 16th hole.
So, will it happen again this year? We can take a look at the odds to determine the likelihood and even place a bet on it if you feel so inclined.
WM Phoenix Open Hole-in-One Odds
- Yes -120
- No -115
It's a near 50/50 coin flip for whether or not a hole-in-one will be recorded at the event, so let's take a look at the history of holes-in-one at the event to determine if it's a bet we should make. Let's remember this bet is for more than just the iconic 16th hole. There are three other Par 3s at TPC Scottsdale.
WM Phoenix Open Hole-in-One History
- 2023: Rickie Fowler, 7th hole
- 2022: Carlos Ortiz, 16th hole
- 2022: Sam Ryder, 16th hole
- 2020: JB Holmes, 4th hole
- 2020: Scott Piercy, 7th hole
- 2020: Webb Simpson, 12th hole
- 2019: Branden Grace, 7th hole
- 2016: Jack McGuire, 12th Hole
- 2016: Chad Campbell, 7th Hole
- 2015: Francesco Molinari, 16th hole
- 2011: Jarrod Lyle, 16th hole
- 2011: Brendan Steele, 12th hole
- 2008: Wil Mackenzie, 12th hole
- 2007: Health Slocum, 4th hole
- 2003: Bob Burns, 4th hole
- 2003: Tim Herron, 4th hole
- 2002: Mike Sposa, 16th hole
- 2001: Andrew Magee, 17th hole
- 1998: Wayne Levi, 12th hole
- 1997: Steve Stricker, 16th hole
- 1997: Tiger Woods, 16th hole
- 1992: Bruce Lietzke, 4th hole
- 1992: Mark Calcavecchia, 4th hole
- 1991: Jay Delsing, 16th hole
- 1990: Brad Bryant, 16th hole
- 1990: Andrew Magee, 4th hole
- 1990: David Edwards, 16th hole
- 1990: Bill Sander, 4th hole
- 1989: Billy Pierot, 7th hole
- 1988: Hal Sutton, 16th hole
- 1987: Larry Rinker, 12th hole
Dating. back to 1987, there have been 32 holes-in-one during the WM Phoenix Open. There has also been at least one in four of the last five years including two in 2022 and three in 2020.
Based on the frequency of an ace being scored during this even, I think the "yes" presents some nice value at -120 odds.
Pick: Hole-in-one YES (-120)
