Peter's Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rhyne Howard, Cameron Brink on Sunday)
By Peter Dewey
The WNBA has yet another big day on Sunday with two terrific matchups taking place at 6 p.m. EST and 9 p.m. EST.
First, the Minnesota Lynx (3-1) are playing the second night of a back-to-back after upsetting the New York Liberty on Saturday afternoon.
MVP candidate Napheesa Collier and the Lynx are one of the better teams in the league through four games, but they’ll run into an offensive juggernaut in the Atlanta Dream, who feature All-Star Rhyne Howard.
Howard is one of my favorite players to bet in the prop market tonight, but she’s not the only one.
The second play for tonight’s WNBA action comes in the late game between the Dallas Wings (2-2) and the Los Angeles Sparks.
Dallas is dealing with injuries to Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally, but I’m not quite sold on the Sparks, who have gone just 1-3 so far this season, losing to the Indiana Fever on Friday night.
So, I’m eyeing a prop for rookie forward Cameron Brink, who is starting to really adjust to life in the WNBA over her last few games.
Through the first few weeks of games, we’re 10-7 in WNBA Best Bets. Let’s keep that record rolling with these props on Sunday:
WNBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024 season record: 10-7 (+0.26 units)
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Rhyne Howard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Cameron Brink OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+100) – 0.5 unit
Rhyne Howard OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
Howard is one of the best shooters in the WNBA, and she opened the season on fire from 3-point range, going 8-for-16 from downtown in her first two games.
Things came back to earth in her third matchup – she shot just 1-for-8 from deep – but the usage so far this season has been huge for the Dream star. Howard has attempted at least seven shots from beyond the arc in every game, and she’s averaging 20.3 points per game on the season.
This is a tough turnaround for the Lynx, who have the No. 1 defense in the WNBA so far this season. While Minnesota allows the fewest made 3-pointers per game, I still like this matchup for Howard, who had 21 games (including playoffs) with three or more made shots from deep last season.
Howard averages 2.5 made shots from deep on 7.3 attempts per game for her career, making her almost matchup proof when it comes to this prop. I’ll trust her to get back on track on Sunday.
Cameron Brink OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+100) – 0.5 unit
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Brink may not have numbers that jump off the page yet outside of her blocks – 8.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assist, 3.3 blocks per game – but she’s shown some serious growth over four games.
After grabbing just two boards and picking up five fouls in her WNBA debut, Brink has picked up eight, eight and nine rebounds in the last three games, playing 25 or more minutes in each of them.
That’s helped the Sparks rank No. 1 in the WNBA in rebounding percentage so far this season.
The Wings allow the most offensive rebounds per game (14.0) in the WNBA this season, so this is a great matchup for Brink and the Sparks to continue their dominance on the glass.
As long as the rookie stays out of foul trouble, her defensive presence makes her an important player to have on the floor as much as possible. At even money, this is a great bet for Brink as she settles into WNBA life.
