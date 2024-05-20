WNBA Best Bets Today (Target Caitlin Clark, New York Liberty defense)
There are just two WNBA games on the hardwood Monday night when the Connecticut Sun visit the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty host the Seattle Storm.
Here’s who you should be backing.
WNBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caitlin Clark OVER 5.5 Assists
- Seattle Storm Team Total UNDER 77.5 Points
Caitlin Clark OVER 5.5 Assists (-125 DraftKings)
There’s no reason for Connecticut to alter its game plan against Indiana Monday night after running past the Fever in a 92-71 victory in the season-opener on May 14. Opposing teams are doing everything they can to make life difficult on Clark early on and the Sun held the No. 1 overall pick to 5-of-15 shooting and 10 turnovers in the first meeting.
However, this will be the second meeting and we’ll get to see how Indiana counters the game plan that held them in check less than a week ago. Clark is coming off her best shooting performance (9-of-17) in Saturday’s loss to New York but has been more efficient as a passer over the last two games, combining for 14 assists in those contests.
Look for Indiana to move the ball as Connecticut tries to swarm Clark to duplicate last week’s 10-turnover performance. She’ll look to continue to dish it out with success against the league’s top-scoring defense.
Seattle Storm Team Total UNDER 77.5 Points (-115 DraftKings)
The Seattle Storm head to New York averaging 82.3 points per game on the young season thus far but rank second to last in the WNBA in field goal percentage (39.3%), with the majority of their points coming at the charity stripe.
Seattle is sinking 20 free throws per game, which ranks second in the WNBA and they’ll face a New York Liberty defense that is No. 2 in the league in scoring (75.3 points per game allowed) and only allows opponents to shoot 13 free throws per game, which is also No. 2 in the league.
Seattle is also finishing off a road back-to-back after beating the Mystics in our Nation’s Capital on Sunday. They’ll run into a stellar defense on Monday night before starting a two-game homestand.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.