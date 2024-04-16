WNBA MVP Odds: Caitlin Clark Ranked in Top 5 to Win Award
Breaking down the opening odds to win the WNBA MVP award with Caitlin Clark sitting in fourth to win the award.
By Peter Dewey
The start of the 2024 WNBA season is less than a month away, and the 2024 WNBA Draft entered a new crop of stars into the league, including No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark.
The all-time leading scorer in NCAA history, Clark has revolutionized the game with her insane outside shooting and impressive playmaking ability. She was a no-doubt pick as the No. 1 selection for the Indiana Fever, but can she turn the franchise around?
Clark will team up with last season's No. 1 overall pick -- Aliyah Boston -- which could lead to the Fever making a huge jump this season.
Here's a look at the latest MVP odds, which features Clark in the top five:
Odds to Win WNBA MVP in 2024 Season
- A’ja Wilson: +150
- Breanna Stewart: +300
- Alyssa Thomas: +800
- Caitlin Clark: +1400
- Jewell Loyd: +2000
- Satou Sabally: +3000
- Sabrina Ionescu: +3000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +3000
- Kelsey Plum: +3000
- Brittney Griner: +3000
- Arike Ogunbowale: +3000
- Jackie Young: +4000
- Kahleah Copper: +5000
- Chelsea Gray: +5000
- Aliyah Boston: +5000
- Rhyne Howard: +7000
- DeWanna Bonner: +7000
- Skylar Diggins-Smith: +10000
- Jonquel Jones: +10000
It makes sense that Wilson, Stewart and Thomas (the three top candidates for MVP last season) are back in the top spots, but oddsmakers clearly expect Clark to make an immediate impact in Indiana.
The Fever were the worst team in the league last season, but now they're expected to contend if Clark is going to have a shot to win the MVP.
It'll be hard to pass Wilson, who may have been snubbed from the award last season, especially with the Las Vegas Aces heavily favored to win another title this season.
Caitlin Clark WNBA MVP Odds
At +1400, Clark is the No. 4 choice to win the WNBA MVP award.
She may not put up the same numbers she did at Iowa (31.6 PPG, 7.4 RP, 8.9 APG), but Clark is a dynamic player who can not only score the ball at a high rate, but she'll make the players around her better as well.
The argument for Clark in the MVP race would certainly be there if she can elevate the Fever into the playoff picture this season.
A'ja Wilson WNBA MVP Odds
Wilson would be my pick to win the WNBA MVP award after she lost out to Breanna Stewart last season.
The Aces won another title in the 2023 season, and Wilson was named WNBA Finals MVP, dominating Stewart and the New York Liberty in that series.
Wilson's MVP case is pretty simple, as she's the best two-way player in the W. I'd expect her to lead the conversation for most of the season.
Breanna Stewart WNBA MVP Odds
Stewart arrived in New York last season and promptly led the Liberty to a WNBA Finals appearance, but it's going to be hard to repeat as the MVP.
She has great players like Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu around her, but if the loaded Aces outperform New York again, can voters justify giving Stewie another MVP? It'll be a tough sell.
Still, Stewart is going to be amongst the top players in the league in 2024.
