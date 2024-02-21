Wofford vs. Chattanooga Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 21
Odds, spread, betting trends, key players, and best bet prediction for Wednesday night Southern Conference action between Chattanooga and Wofford.
A pivotal game in the Southern Conference is set to take place tonight between Wofford and Chattanooga. Both teams are sitting in the middle of the conference standings, but each of them has a chance to significantly improve in the rankings if they get hot in the final stretch of the season.
The two teams have played once already this season with Chattanooga securing the comfortable 79-65 win. Will we a similar result in the rematch?
Wofford vs. Chattanooga odds, spread, and total
Wofford vs. Chattanooga betting trends
- Wofford is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 13-6 in Wofford's last 19 games
- Chattanooga is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games
- Chattanooga is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 5-2 in Chattanooga's last seven games
Wofford vs. Chattanooga how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Wofford record: 15-12 (8-6 in Southern Conference)
- Chattanooga record: 18-9 (10-4 in Southern Conference)
Wofford vs. Chattanooga key players to watch
Wofford
Corey Tripp: Wofford's point guard is a key cog in its offense, leading the team in 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. With that being said, the key to the Terriers success is to tell Tripp to stop shooting three-pointers. He has the most attempts from beyond the arc this season with 148, but is hitting them at a rate of just 26.4%. They should rely on Bailey and Sivills to shoot their 3s instead and let Tripp do what he does best, dish the rock and drive to the hoop.
Chattanooga
Trey Bonham: Chattanooga's guard, Trey Bonham, is the best weapon the Mocs have to offer. he's averaging 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per games while also hitting his 3-point shots at a rate of 43.8%. This team will go as far as Bonham can take them.
Wofford vs. Chattanooga prediction and pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I'm going to sit back and root for points by betting on the OVER. Both teams are inside the top 50 in the country in effective field goal percentage with Chattanooga ranking 21st and Wofford coming in at 48th.
The most notable reason why I expect plenty of points is how both teams defend the 3. The Mocs and Terriers rank fourth and 31st in 3-point shot rate with Chattanooga being one of just four teams who take more than 50% of its shots from beyond the arc.
Meanwhile, the two teams rank 257th and 308th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage with their perimeter defenses being some of the worst in the country. The OVER missed by a few points in their previous meeting, but they went 33.3% and 27.8% from 3. If we even a slight improvement in their 3-point shooting tonight, the total will soar OVER.
