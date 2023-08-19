Women's Soccer Expert Predicts England Will Win 2023 Women's World Cup
Ahead of the Women's World Cup Finals, our soccer expert weighed in with a pick!
By Reed Wallach
The finals of the Women's World Cup is upon us between two of the favorites heading into the tournament in England and Spain.
This is a rematch from England's thrilling quarterfinals win over Spain at the 2022 Euro quarterfinals, 2-1 in extra time, en route to lifting the trophy. How should we handicap this Finals, can England get the better of its Spanish foe again, or will Spain exact some revenge from last year's defeat?
Before we break it down, here are the odds for the Finals:
England vs. Spain Women's World Cup Finals Odds, Spread and Total
BetSided spoke with 90 Min's women's soccer expert, Jamie Spencer to get some perspective on the finals.
"England deserve a lot of credit," Spencer told BetSided, "They might be reigning European champions, but three key players from last year's team didn't make it to the World Cup because of injury and another retired."
"Yet they have still got all the way through to the final and put up their most impressive performance of the tournament against Australia in the last round. Players like Ella Toone and Alessia Russo have finally stepped up in the starting roles they have been given this time after slow starts to the tournament and defensively the Lionesses remain so strong."
Both England and Spain entered as the top challengers to the favorite United States, so both making the Finals isn't much of a surprise, but Spain has seen far more challenges along the way.
"Spain are a great team but they haven't been bulletproof, as Japan showed with a 4-0 win against them in the group stage," Spencer said. "Back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas remains a shadow of her best self still relatively soon after returning from long-term injury and Spain don't have an intimidating aura around that they might do at full strength - let's not forget that a couple of their best players have refused to be called up for the last 11 months."
While England has been the more impressive club this fortnight, the history between the two is sure to play a factor, as Spencer notes.
"England beat Spain in a knockout game just last year, which could also give the Lionesses additional confidence. Spain will dominate possession but there is no way this is going to be a one-sided final and could easily go to extra-time. England could edge a 2-1 win."
