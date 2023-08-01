Women's Scottish Open betting preview: Odds, predictions, and best bets
Betting preview for the Women's Scottish Open this week.
It has become tradition for both the men's and women's game to compete in the Scottish Open the week before the (British) Open.
This year's edition of the Scottish Open will be held at the same course it was held at last year, Dundonald Links. Ayaka Furue won the event by three strokes for her first and only LPGA Tour win.
The Scottish Open was also held at Dundonald Links from 2015-2017.
Let's take a look at the top 10 golfers on the odds list to win this week and then I'll break down my best bets.
Women's Scottish Open Odds
The odds listed below are via BetRivers Sportsbook.
- Hyo Joo Kim +750
- Nasa Hataoka +1200
- Minjee Lee +1400
- Ayaka Furue +1400
- Atthaya Thitikul +1400
- Xiyu Lin +1600
- Linn Grant +1800
- Celine Boutier +1800
- Megan Khang +2000
- Hyejin Choi +2200
Women's Scottish Open Predictions
Nasa Hataoka +1200
Nasa Hataoka has the perfect mix of recent form and solid course history. She has finished T3 and T4 in her last two starts, both of which happened to be in stacked fields at the last two major championships. What's even more promising is her putting has been the best its been all season, gaining 5.7 strokes on the field with her putting last week.
To support her case even more, she finished in 7th place at the Scottish Open last year, so she clearly knows how to play this course.
I think she can get the win in an event that has a relatively weak field.
Megan Khang +3000
Megan Khang is one of the best ball-strikers on the LPGA. She ranks fourth on Tour in strokes gained: tee-to-green, but her putting has let her down more often than not. But, Khan's putting has seemingly turned a bit of a corner. At last week's Evian Championship, she had her second best putting performance of the season.
If she can keep her short game moving in the right direction while continuously being dialed in from tee-to-green, she can take advantage of this week's weaker field.
She's available at 30/1 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gaby Lopez +6500
Two of three of Gaby Lopez' best performances have come in her last three starts with a T7 finish at the Dana Open and a T3 finish at last week's Evian Championship, which tells me her game is peaking at the right time entering this week.
Last week, she gained 3.74 strokes with her approach game and a blistering 8.92 strokes with her putting. If it wasn't for an uncharacteristically bad performance off the tee, she would've had a shot at winning her first major.
It's also promising to note she had a respectable showing at the Scottish Open last year, finishing 18th.
I think 65/1 is more than a fair price on her this week.
