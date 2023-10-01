World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of 2023 MLB Playoffs
The MLB Playoff picture is officially set, which means it's time to place our bets on who we think is going to win the 2023 World Series.
There's no question that the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are a step above of the rest, but there are some other dangerous teams in the postseason that can challenge them.
Odds to Win the World Series
Braves set as World Series favorite
The Atlanta Braves will enter the 2023 MLB postseason as the betting favorites to win the World Series.
At +310 odds, they have an implied probability of 24.39% of winning their second World Series in three years. A $100 bet would win a bettor a profit of $310 if they're able to achieve the feat.
Atlanta will enter the postseason with the most runs scored per game at 5.83 and the 15th-best team Earned Run Average at 4.09. The Braves also sport the best run differential in the Majors at +232.
They have an opening round BYE and they'll face the winner of the Phillies and either the Marlins or Diamondbacks, depending on how the final games on Sunday finish.
Baltimore Orioles favorite of of the American League
The Baltimore Orioles, who were 25/1 to win the AL East at the start of the season, will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the American League. Not only that, but oddsmakers have faith in them having a legitimate shot to win the World Series.
The O's have the best odds to win the World Series out of the American League, and the third-best odds overall, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
At +650, oddsmakers are giving them an implied probability of 13.33% of winning it all. A $100 bet would win bettors a profit of $650 if they're able to pull it off.
The Orioles have a first round BYE and will face the winner of the Tampa Bay Rays and their undetermined opponents. It will either be the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, or Houston Astros who will face the Rays in the first round.
