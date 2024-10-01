World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of 2024 MLB Playoffs
The calendar has flipped to October and the stage is set for the best time on the baseball calendar.
The MLB playoffs will officially get underway on Tuesday, beginning with an American League showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros.
With four postseason games on Tuesday’s slate, here’s a look at the World Series odds for each playoff team.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +360
- New York Yankees: +425
- Philadelphia Phillies: +475
- Houston Astros: +800
- Cleveland Guardians: +950
- San Diego Padres: +1000
- Baltimore Orioles: +1100
- Milwaukee Brewers: +1800
- Atlanta Braves: +1900
- New York Mets: +2000
- Kansas City Royals: +2500
- Detroit Tigers: +2800
Dodgers, Yankees Favored to Meet in World Series
It’s no surprise that the two teams with the best record in their respective league are favored to meet in the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are atop the odds board at +360 to win the World Series. That’s an implied probability the Dodgers will win it all for the second time in five seasons.
The New York Yankees are the second favorite and the leader from the American League to run the table at +425. The Yankees have come up short in the postseason under Aaron Boone, but still have an implied probability of 19.05% to win their first World Series in 15 years.
