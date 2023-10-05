World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of MLB Division Series
Who has the edge in the latest odds to win the World Series?
By Peter Dewey
There were four 2-0 sweeps in the Wild Card Round of the MLB playoffs, vaulting us to the ALDS and NLDS a day early.
It was the first time since 1996 that four teams were eliminated from the playoffs on the same day.
The Texas Rangers (over Tampa Bay), Minnesota Twins (over Toronto), Philadelphia Phillies (over Miami), and Arizona Diamondbacks (over Milwaukee) all handled business in Game 2 on Wednesday night.
That leaves us with just eight teams remaining to win the World Series. The Atlanta Braves remain the favorite in the latest odds, although they’ll have to get past the red-hot Phillies to do so.
In the American League, the Houston Astros (third in the odds) and Baltimore Orioles (fourth in the odds) are on a collision course for the ALCS, according to oddsmakers.
As we saw in the Wild Card with upsets by the Rangers and D-Backs, anything can happen in the playoffs. Here’s a look at the full World Series odds ahead of the ALDS and NLDS.
Atlanta Braves World Series Odds
The Braves are the rightful World Series favorite, but they’ll need their pitching to hold up against a hot Philly offense.
The Phillies had to use Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the first two games of the Wild Card Round, so that should give the Braves an advantage in this series.
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Odds
The Dodgers lucked out, as they avoided the Brewers’ elite pitching staff since they were upset by the D-Backs.
Los Angeles has some questions in the pitching department, but the team is loaded at the plate and has a ton of playoff experience. That may be enough to get past a young Arizona team.
Houston Astros World Series Odds
Houston somehow pulled out the division win in the final days of the season, and now the team gets to take on the Twins, who snapped an 18-game postseason losing streak this week.
Does Minnesota have enough to get past the defending champions? Oddsmakers don’t seem to think so.
Baltimore Orioles World Series Odds
The young Orioles are one of the most fun teams to root for in the playoffs, as they had a terrific year to post the best record in the AL.
The thing they’re lacking? Postseason experience. That may be why oddsmakers have them below the Astros to win the World Series – even though Baltimore gets Texas in the ALDS.
Philadelphia Phillies World Series Odds
If anyone can upset the Braves, it may be this Phillies team.
It will be interesting to see how the team’s pitching shakes out early in the NLDS, but the bats have been on fire, scoring 11 runs in two games so far this postseason. Philly made the World Series as a wild-card team last season. Will history repeat itself?
Texas Rangers World Series Odds
The Rangers surprisingly beat the Rays in back-to-back games, a great sign for the team’s outlook against an inexperienced Baltimore team. Still, oddsmakers don’t seem too sold on this squad advancing through two more rounds.
Minnesota Twins World Series Odds
The streak is OVER!
But will the Twins start a new losing streak when they take on the Astros?
It’s a tough matchup for Minnesota, but the team has the pitching (Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez) to make this series interesting.
Arizona Diamondbacks World Series Odds
Nobody expected Arizona to be here, so the team is playing with house money ahead of a series with the Dodgers.
Maybe this young roster can stun a veteran Los Angeles squad, but these odds suggest that the D-Backs won’t be making it out of the NLDS.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.