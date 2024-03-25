World Series Odds for Every MLB Team Ahead of Opening Day
Breaking down the World Series odds for every MLB team ahead of Opening Day.
By Peter Dewey
Baseball season is upon us!
With Opening Day just a few days away, it's time to take a look at the World Series odds before the league officially kicks off its season, even though the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres started things early in the Seoul Series.
The Dodgers remain the favorite to win it all, but there has been some movement in the odds throughout Spring Training. Let's see where every teams stands in the 2024 campaign:
World Series Odds for Every MLB Team
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +320
- Atlanta Braves: +450
- Houston Astros: +700
- New York Yankees: +900
- Texas Rangers: +1400
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1500
- Baltimore Orioles: +1400
- Minnesota Twins: +2100
- Toronto Blue Jays: +1800
- Seattle Mariners: +2000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +3000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +3000
- Chicago Cubs: +3500
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +4000
- New York Mets: +4500
- Boston Red Sox: +6000
- Cincinnati Reds: +5500
- San Diego Padres: +5000
- Detroit Tigers: +6000
- San Francisco Giants: +4500
- Cleveland Guardians: +6000
- Milwaukee Brewers: +9000
- Miami Marlins: +9000
- Kansas City Royals: +15000
- Los Angeles Angels: +18000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +20000
- Washington Nationals: +25000
- Chicago White Sox: +25000
- Oakland Athletics: +50000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
Biggest Odds Movement to Win the World Series
New York Yankees
With ace and reigning AL Cy Young Gerrit Cole out for at least 1-2 months, the New York Yankess have dropped from +800 to +900 to win the World Series.
For now, it appears the team will try to replace Cole internally, especially after it missed out on Blake Snell. The Yankees failed to make the playoffs last season, but oddsmakers still think they'll be one of the best teams in baseball this season.
San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants made a massive splash, landing Blake Snell ahead of the season to bolster their rotation.
Oddsmakers love the team making a move for the reigning NL Cy Young winner, moving their odds to win the World Series from +6500 to +4500. It's still unlikely, especially in a loaded NL West, but the Giants are a team to watch in 2024.
Tampa Bay Rays
Every season, the Tampa Bay Rays seem to move on from a key player, yet they still find a way to compete in the AL. This year, it was Tyler Glasnow, but oddsmakers may be coming around on the Rays' outlook.
Tampa Bay has moved from +3300 to +3000 to win the World Series, which may be due to the fact that the New York Yankees' odds fell.
Tampa Bay won 99 games last season and earned the top wild card spot in the AL, although it did not win in the wild card round. Tampa Bay still could make some noise in the AL East, and it's worth noting that the team has finished third or better in the AL East in every season since 2017, winning 90 or more games in four of the six full seasons over that stretch.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.