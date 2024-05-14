Wyatt Johnston's Conn Smythe Odds Skyrocket as Bid for NHL Playoff MVP Improves
Wyatt Johnson of the Dallas Stars had a solid sophomore season in the NHL, recording 65 points in 82 games, but nobody expected him to have the postseason he's having through the first round and a half of the NHL playoffs.
At just 21 years old, he has racked up seven goals and four assists for 11 total points through the Stars' first four games. That's good for third in the playoffs in goals and tied for 12th in points. Miro Heiskanen is the only member of the Stars with more points with 12 (4 goals, 8 assists).
As a result, his odds have skyrocketed up the odds list to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
Wyatt Johnston's Playoff MVP Odds
The odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Wyatt Johntston to Win Conn Smythe Trophy: +1200
Johnston's odds of winning the Conn Smythe Trophy are set at +1200, which is an implied probability of 7.69%.
Only five players are listed above Johnston; Jake Oettinger (+650), Igor Shesterkin (+800), Aleksander Barkov (+850), Connor McDavid (+950), and Matthew Tkachuk (+950).
Obviously, winning the Stanley Cup is a near necessity when it comes to winning the Conn Smythe Trophy so anyone looking to back Johnston will be pleased to know that after taking a 3-1 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche, the Stars are now the betting favorites at FanDuel to win the Cup at +220.
If the young gun keeps this hot streak alive, he may just lead them all the way to a championship while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in the process.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!