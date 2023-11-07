Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 11
By Reed Wallach
UNLV remains in a position to compete for a Mountain West title game if it wins out but must take care of business against Wyoming at home.
The Rebels have been paced by freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava and the team's Go-Go offense and will look to take it to a defensive-minded Wyoming team on Friday night. Who will prevail in this battle of contrasting styles?
Wyoming vs. UNLV Odds, Spread and Total
UNLV vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- UNLV is 8-1 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Wyoming 5-3-1 ATS this season
- Wyoming is 4-1 ATS as an underdog this season
Wyoming vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 10th
- Game Time: 10:45 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Wyoming Record: 6-3
- UNLV Record: 7-2
Wyoming vs. UNLV Key Players to Watch
Wyoming
Andrew Peasley: Wyoming is a run-first offense, but its path to beating UNLV is through the air as the Rebels are bottom 10 in EPA/Pass allowed. Peasley is a limited passer but is efficient. He is completing 61% of his passes with a 14-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio while only averaging five yards per dropback. Can he raise his level to knock off UNLV on the road?
UNLV
Jayden Maiava: The freshman has been stellar under center after taking over for Doug Brumfield, completing 69% of his passes with 10 touchdown passes to four interceptions as the team has been incredibly explosive. The team is averaging nearly three points per drive and is averaging nearly 37 points per game.
Wyoming vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
UNLV's offense is one of the best in the Group of Five, regularly breaking into the 40s, but this will be a battle of contrasting styles with Wyoming's ability to limit big plays. The team is top 20 in the country in explosive play rate and is 52nd in yards per play allowed. Against a sturdy strength of schedule, the Cowboys have done well to play games on its level, which is methodical and full of long drives.
As noted above, UNLV has struggled to defend passing offenses but Wyoming is simply not built that way, which plays into the strength of the UNLV defense, its defensive line. The team is top 50 in defensive line yards and yards per carry while also generating 19 turnovers (tied for fifth in the country).
This number has stretched a bit too far towards the Rebels, who may struggle to separate from the Pokes, but I do like the under as Wyoming may be able to keep a lid on the UNLV offense but I expect the Rebs defensive line to shut down the visitors offense en route to a competitive victory.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!