Xander Schauffele Best Finishing Position Bet at The Open Championship
By Cody Pestino
The 2024 Open Championship takes place this weekend and is the fourth and final major this season. The Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, will be the site of this year's Open Championship, the course's first time hosting since 2016. The biggest challenge golfers will face at the Royal Troon is hitting precise approach shots onto greens that are smaller than golfers typically see.
Xander Schauffele has been one of the hottest golfers on the tour this season. Schauffele has finished in the top 15 in his last six events. Xander will look to continue his momentum in majors this season as he has finished top 10 in every major thus far, including an outright win at the PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club.
Xander Shauffele will tee off in the featured group on Thursday afternoon at 2:37 pm EST, playing alongside Tiger Woods, and Patrick Cantlay.
Xander Shauffele Finishing Position Odds
Finishing Position
Odds
Top 20
-200
Top 10
+110
Top 5
+225
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Xander Schauffele Open Championship Outlook
Schauffele's play style fits this course well, giving him a bit of an advantage on most of the field. As we saw at Valhalla, Schauffele is not going to stand down to the challenge of hitting calculated approach shots onto difficult greens. Schauffele is top 5 in strokes gained from approach to the green. His combination of elite approach shots and solid putting will be a lethal combination that will separate him from the rest of the field.
Missing the fairways at the Royal Troon will present a more challenging second shot than most courses. While Schauffele doesn't drive the ball off the tee as far as some of his competitors he often finds the fairway. Xander is also one of the best Iron players on the tour and will be able to get himself out of tough positions, and difficult lies. With potential windy conditions, a solid ball striker like Shauffele will get an advantage over those who rely more on the other parts of their game.
The presumed safe play would be to lay the juice with Schauffele finishing in the Top 20 at -200, but it is hard to overlook the value of Schauffele finishing in the top 10 at +110 to wrap up his sensational play at majors this season.
