Xavier vs. Butler Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, March 6 (Lay Points with Bulldogs)
By Reed Wallach
Xavier and Butler each try to score quality wins against one another on Wednesday after recent slides in play that have ruined any shot of making the NCAA Tournament outside of a surprising run through the Big East Tournament.
The two meet at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, a rematch from Xavier's blowout win back in January by 14, can Butler get back on track and reignite its season?
Here's our full betting preview for this Big East showdown.
Xavier vs. Butler Odds, Spread and Total
Butler vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Xavier is 3-7 against the spread (ATS) over the last 10 games
- Butler is 4-6 ATS over the last 10 games
- Xavier has gone OVER in 16 of 29 games this season
- Butler is 13-1 straight up at home this season
Xavier vs. Butler How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 6th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Xavier Record: 15-14
- Butler Record: 17-13
Xavier vs. Butler Key Players to Watch
Xavier
Quincy Olivari: Olivari is shooting nearly 43% from the field as the floor-spacing guard on Xavier's offense. The Musketeers love to play at a frenetic tempo, mainly because the team is struggling to score efficiently from in close. In the first meeting, Olivari drilled five of eight threes.
Butler
Posh Alexander: The Bulldogs guard has been playing at a high level in Big East play, shooting a career-best 37% since conference play started. Despite the recent five-game skid, Alexander scored in double digits in four straight before a quiet effort against DePaul where he played the role of a facilitator, dishing out nine assists.
Xavier vs. Butler Prediction and Pick
These are two teams that have fallen out of the NCAA Tournament with February swoons. However, I think Butler can get back on track at home.
The Bulldogs' offense is far more reliable, sixth in effective field goal percentage against Big East foes while Xavier has struggled to run a potent half-court offense.
The Musketeers are 276th in the country in points per possession in the half-court but run at a top-15 rate. However, Butler does a great job of limiting transition opportunities by protecting the ball. The Bulldogs' defense isn't stellar, but it makes teams operate its sets and avoids run outs, making me confident the home team can dictate the pace in this game.
Xavier's defense has struggled on the road all season, 333rd in the country in road effective field goal percentage allowed, per Bart Torvik. I believe Butler can get back on track and score a home win.
