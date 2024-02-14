Xavier vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Valentine's Day
By Reed Wallach
Xavier and Seton Hall each need to build up winning streaks, but only one can in a projected tight game on Wednesday in Big East action.
The Musketeers won 74-54 in the first meeting early on in Big East play, but how have these two NCAA Tournament bubble teams developed over the past several weeks to wager on this matchup? Seton Hall has thrived at home while Xavier has struggled on the road, will that manifest on Wednesday night?
Here's our full betting preview for Xavier's trip to the Prudential Center.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
Seton Hall vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Xavier is 14-10 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Seton Hall is 10-14 ATS this season
- Xavier is 6-4 ATS as an underdog
- Xavier has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
Xavier vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Prudential Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Xavier Record: 13-11
- Seton Hall Record: 15-9
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
Xavier
Dayvion McKnight: McKnight carved up the Pirates' defense in the first meeting, getting into the teeth of the defense and kicking out to shooters on the perimeter, totaling 10 assists to go with his 15 points. McKnight is shooting nearly 44% from beyond the arc in Big East play and will be needed against a sturdy Seton Hall defense.
Seton Hall
Kadary Richmond: Richmond is the engine behind this Seton Hall team, a downhill threat that is a terror to deal with as he is second in Big East assist percentage to go with a physical free throw reliant offensive game. Can Richmond get the Seton Hall offense going after getting blown out over the weekend at Villanova and some revenge on his mind after the double digit loss at Xavier?
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
Xavier got the better of Seton Hall early on in Big East play, winning 74-54 at the Cintas Center, but I think Seton Hall evens the score at the Prudential Center on Wednesday.
Looking at that first result, the Musketeers cooked from beyond the arc, shooting 10-of-20 while Seton Hall couldn't make a shot from the perimeter, hitting only two of 15 shots from deep. The four point home favorite covered with ease, but I think we see a bit of a correction with the location shifting to Newark.
Both offenses struggle, each outside the top 275 nationally since the start of conference play, but we have seen Xavier's defense slip on the road, where the team is 2-5 straight up with one win coming against basement dwelling DePaul. For what it's worth Seton Hall is far better at home, going 7-3 straight up with wins over the likes of UConn (by 15), Marquette and St. John's.
The Pirates have struggled on offense, but the team does a ton of damage on the glass, 19th nationally in terms of rebounding percentage. In a game that can quickly turn into a rock fight, I'll trust the team that can create more opportunities to outlast the opposition at home.
Lastly, Xavier needs to run to create its offense. The team is top 10 nationally in terms of transition rate, which flies in the face of what Shaheen Holloway wants to do. The Pirates like to slow games down, ninth in Big East adjusted tempo per KenPom. Xavier is 283rd in half court points per possession per ShotQuality, if this game becomes a slog, I'll side with the home team.