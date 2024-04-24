Xavier Worthy NFL Draft Over/Under Odds: Will 40-Yard Dash Record Holder Go in First Round?
By Reed Wallach
Xavier Worthy had a ton of buzz at the NFL Draft Combine, running the fastest one in recorded history, a blazing 4.21.
However, there are still plenty of questions around the Texas wide receiver, which has made him a coin flip to be a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Worthy is razor thin at just 172 pounds, with some teams concerned if he can make good on his unique speed.
Here’s the latest on the speedster’s draft stock, which is hanging onto a first round spot, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: Xavier Worthy Over/Under
- 31.5 (Over +118/Under -158)
Will Xavier Worthy be a First Round Pick?
Worthy had a ton of momentum to be a high draft pick following the combine, as he set the record for fastest 40-yard dash time, but that has since cooled with him trickling out of first round mock drafts.
There are several talented wide receiver prospects, including Brian Thomas Jr, Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Leggette, and Ladd McConkey, but Worthy is the most unique of the bunch with that kind of speed, and he has been tied to the likes of the Bills and Dolphins as a luxury add.
Worthy is set to dazzle at the next level, but will he hear his name called on Thursday?
We’ll find out soon enough.
