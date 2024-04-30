Xavier Worthy Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds (Can Worthy Shine with Chiefs as Rookie?)
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy, who may thrive right away in the Chiefs potent offensive system.
By Reed Wallach
The Kansas City Chiefs had long been connected to Xavier Worthy in the lead-up to the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two-time defending Super Bowl Champions moved up on draft night to secure their perceived guy.
Kansas City moved up from No. 32 in the 2024 NFL Draft to No. 28 to secure the owner of the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL combine history. Can Worthy convert his speed into a Rookie of the Year campaign? Oddsmakers are aware of his upside.
Worthy will have stiff competition in a loaded rookie class of offensive players, but he has the third best odds of wide receivers and his role in the Chiefs' offense with Patrick Mahomes could lead to explosive results as Mahomes has been hinting at his excitement about the prospects of playing with Worthy in the past.
Worthy could fill the void that the Chiefs have been searching for since Tyreek Hill was traded more than two years ago (before two more Kansas City Super Bowl wins), as a player with a similar stature and speed. He dazzled at Texas' in Steve Sarkisian's offense, catching 75 passes for 1,014 yards with five touchdowns.
The Chiefs were constantly searching for consistent pass catchers around Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, and now that Rice could be facing a suspension to start the year, Worthy has plenty of avenues to earn a heightened role as a rookie.
For now, here are the odds for 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year:
2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
