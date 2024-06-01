Yankees Starter Luis Gil New Favorite to Win AL Rookie of the Year
By Reed Wallach
The Yankees, enjoying a monsterous start to the season, have an underrated stud pacing the team.
Luis Gil has made waves as a rookie in the Yankees rotation, posting a 7-1 record with a 1.99 ERA, and oddsmakers are starting to take notice, making him the favorite to win American League Rookie of the Year through the first third of the season.
This has been a market dominated by pitching thus far, with Gil leapfrogging Athletics' bullpen arm Mason Miller this week following his eight inning one earned run effort against the Angels, but there are plenty of hitters lurking.
Here are the updated odds for American League Rookie of the Year:
2024 AL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Luis Gil: +125
- Mason Miller: +280
- Wilyer Abreu: +600
- Colton Cowser: +750
- Wyatt Langford: +2000
- Wenceel Perez: +2500
- Evan Carter: +5000
- Ceddanne Rafaela: +6000
- Jonny DeLuca: +6000
- Colt Keith: +8000
- Kyle Manzardo: +8000
- Jackson Holliday: +10000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Luis Gil Favored to Win Al Rookie of the Year
The Yankees haven't had its ace to date with Gerrit Cole working his way back from an elbow injury, but Gil has filled the void as well as any pitcher could as a rookie.
Gil is sixth amongst AL pitchers in terms of WAR for pitchers and third in ERA while striking out more than 11 batters per nine innings, the third best mark in the league. Gil has lapped the other rookie starters to date, but Miller looms as a challenger.
The Oakland rookie has a master pitcher arsenal, finishing 16 appearances for the Athletics' this season while posting a 2.08 ERA and a WHIP of 0.885, amongst the best relievers in the big leagues. However, Miller has seen his odds take a step back by allowing a game tying home run in his appearance earlier this week, and that he has already appeared in trade rumors, which can change his role and even his qualification for the award.
With the top two pitching candidates mentioned, can a hitter emerge?
Wyatt Langford is the most likely candidate despite the long odds of +2000. The Rangers rookie was called up this past week again, and while he has a steep hill to climb to get back in the mix, showcased he has serious pop as a former top five pick, and already 13 runs batted in. If he can convert contact and to hits, he can rack up the stats to push Gil and Miller through the summer.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.