Yankees vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, June 2
It’s another Sunday in the MLB and a series finale from the Bay Area between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. As part of the newer MLB schedule structure, we will see interleague teams play each other more often throughout the regular season.
The Yankees are red hot at 41-19 and have grabbed both games so far this weekend. Should we expect a pinstripe sweep or can San Francisco muster a “giant” win on this Sunday afternoon? Let’s preview this matchup.
Yankees vs. Giants Odds and Total
Moneyline:
- Yankees -130
- Giants +100
Total: 8.0 (Over -102/Under -120)
Yankees vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Yankees are 34-26 ATS this season
- Giants are 17-12 off a loss this season
- Yankees are 10-4 against National League this season
- Giants averaging 2 runs in last 3 games
Yankees vs. Giants: How To Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 5th
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): YES NETWORK, NBC SPORTS BAY AREA, MLB.TV
- Yankees Record: 41-19
- Giants Record: 29-30
Yankees vs. Giants Key Players To Watch
Yankees
Aaron Judge: The absolute hottest player in all of baseball right now. Coming off a scorching May with a .371 average, 14 home runs, and 27 RBI, Judge picked up right where he left off with another home run in Saturday’s outing. That’s 3 homers across the opening two games of the series for the slugger. Judge has finally found himself and that’s very frightening news for the rest of the MLB. His average was well below .200 early on and now entering play Sunday, up to .282.
Giants
Matt Chapman: A player who’s bounced around some the last few years is the new Giant vet Matt Chapman. On a team that doesn’t hit for a lot of power, he’s been posting a decent campaign so far in 2024, batting .234 with 8 home runs and 27 RBI. He leads the team in home runs and on-base percentage. With Sunday’s pitching matchup being Nestor Cortes for New York, Chapman has success against left-handed pitchers, batting .333 with 9 extra base hits.
Yankees vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Yankees find themselves at 41-19 and in the midst of another hot streak. Their per-game offensive metrics are impressive, 2nd in home runs (1.47), 6th in hits (8.53), and 7th in runs (4.87). Every night they go to work on the diamond, especially Aaron Judge who is coming off a 14 home run, 27 RBI in the month of May.
Nestor Cortes takes the hill for the Yankees on Sunday, an arm that the team didn’t anticipate to be so consistent. His ledger reads 3-4 with a 3.30 ERA and 67 strikeouts. He’s additionally thrown 17.1 innings of 2 run ball in his past three outings and his 1.06 WHIP ranks 24th amongst all MLB pitching. This rotation has arguably been the unsung heroes without Gerrit Cole, who is set to return in a few weeks.
It hasn’t been the same fate for the Giants in 2024 as they are trying to stay afloat in a tough National League at 29-30. They sit on the cusp of the Wild Card and have yet to find a true identity for themselves. Their run differential of -27 is 21st in the MLB and they have struggled to piece together any duration of success so far, mostly due to the rotation. The Giants have a good core in Mike Yazstremski, Jorge Soler, and Thairo Estrada, who are among the team leaders in at-bats, extra-base hits, and RBI.
The Giants send out Blake Snell, who has been nothing but disastrous all season long. He’s started in five games after being placed on the IL with an adductor injury in April and still has been significantly off, 0-3 with a 10.42 ERA. Since returning last week, Snell has tossed 7.1 innings and allowed 8 runs. He’s part of a Giants rotation that continues to suffer, ranking 26th in team ERA (4.40).
Based on the numbers, this looks like a relatively simpler game to predict on the Sunday slate. I’m not going against one of the best teams in the game right now. The Yankees are producing with their top-tier offense paired with a rotation that continues to impress. I’ll stick with the hot hand and back the Yankees confidently once again to wrap up this West Coast trip.
Pick: Yankees to WIN
