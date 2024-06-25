Yankees vs. Mets Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, June 25
After 147 meetings since the MLB began scheduling American vs. National league games, the Subway Series has arrived on the annual calendar once again. The New York Yankees and New York Mets will meet at Citi Field Tuesday for their first matchup of the season.
This game marks the official halfway point of the Yankees season as they enter at 52-28. For the Mets, they aren’t far behind the 81-game mark at 37-39 and are currently riding a home winning streak of five consecutive games. Here’s how to play this empire state battle.
Yankees vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees: -1.5 (+115)
- Mets: +1.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Yankees; -148
- Mets: +126
Total: 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends
- Yankees are 19-10 as away favorite this season
- Mets are 18-18 after a win this season
- Yankees are 47-27 in games with equal rest this season
- Mets are 11-9 in the Subway Series since 2020
Yankees vs. Mets: How To Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 25th
- Game Time: 7:10 PM
- Venue: Citi Field, Queens, NY
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): TBS, YES NETWORK, SNY, MLB.TV
- Yankees Record: 52-28
- Mets Record: 37-39
Yankees vs. Mets Key Players To Watch
Yankees
Aaron Judge: Ever since walking out of Baltimore on May 2nd with a horrific .197 batting average, it has been a complete turnaround for the American League MVP frontrunner. May was headlined by 14 homers, 27 RBI and a .361 average, while June has been an efficient carryover so far with 8 homers, 35 RBI and a scorching hot .373 average. Judge’s 28 home runs, 70 RBI and OPS are all the best in the league and he has hit the .300 mark, eerily similar numbers from his historic 2022 season.
Mets
Pete Alonso: The overall best player on this Mets roster continues to be Pete Alonso based on the numbers. With 16 home runs, 42 RBI and a .241 average, he’s continually been a big factor of the Mets success. His 7-game hitting streak was broken on Sunday night against Chicago, as he went 0-3 with a walk. Alonso has shown himself against the Yankees in his career, batting .220 with 8 homers, 21 RBI and 14 runs scored in 22 meetings.
Yankees vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
While the Subway Series has lost some of its luster over the years, the two teams involved are still amongst the iconic franchises in all of baseball. The Yankees are once again sailing at the top of the American League, while the Mets are beginning to find a rhythm in a crowded National League playoff race. Tuesday night begins the battle for bragging rights in the NYC metro area.
On the mound for the Yankees is Gerrit Cole. It’s the second start for him after nerve inflammation in his right elbow that had him out for nearly the entire first half of the season. Cole will once again be on a pitch count, but may have a slightly longer leash this time out. In a start against the Orioles last week on Wednesday, he threw 4 innings of work, allowing 2 runs, 3 hits with 5 strikeouts. He threw 62 pitches which leads me to believe he will be around the 70 mark in this game.
Meanwhile, David Peterson will take the hill for the Mets, opposing Cole in this contest. He also dealt with a hip injury that kept him out for the opening portion of the 2024 season. Since returning, he’s 3-0 with a 3.97 ERA across 4 starts. Peterson only has recorded 12 strikeouts as he tallies more outs via contact. He has received an abundance of offensive support from the Mets offense as the Mets have posted a whopping 30 runs across his prior 3 outings.
This series should be offensive driven as the Yankees and Mets are both top 10 in runs per game, averaging 4.99 and 4.66 respectively. The Mets surprisingly are 2nd in at-bats per game (34.51) as they continue to work at the plate. Both teams can certainly hit for power, with the Yankees being 2nd in home runs per game (1.44) and the Mets are just behind in 6th (1.18). The Mets ironically have the 3rd worst average at home this season, an abysmal .219 that’s only better than the White Sox (.214) and Mariners (.213).
While I do believe this is going to be an intense game, I will side with the Yankees.
My feeling is that Cole will likely be more adjusted in this spot and be able to work through any troubling situations he finds himself in. The New York team from the Bronx's offensive metrics have been strong all season long and it prevails when you look into this matchup. Back the Bronx bombers to take the opener in Queens.
Pick: Yankees ML (-148)
Note: Game odds are subject to change.