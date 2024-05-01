Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, May 1
Previewing the middle game of the first series this season between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
The AL East takes center stage in the middle set of a series between the top two teams in the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles.
It’s the first stretch of games between these two rivals in 2024 as the division is already up for grabs early in the season.
These are a pair of exciting teams to watch who will both certainly have October baseball in their sights and even the commissioner’s trophy. There’s a lot of work to be done until that point, so here’s what to watch for in Wednesday’s game as the calendar flips to May.
Yankees vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends
- Orioles are 11-6 at home this season
- Yankees are 7-4 following a loss this season
- Orioles are 5-0 this season against AL East teams
- Yankees are 10-8 ATS on the road this season
Yankees vs. Orioles: How To Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 1
- Game Time: 6:35 PM
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): PRIME VIDEO, MASN, MLB NETWORK
- Yankees Record: 19-12
- Orioles Record: 18-10
Yankees vs. Orioles Key Players To Watch
Yankees
Juan Soto: It’s been all about Juan Soto for the New York Yankees. While the team has been somewhat streaky, Soto continues to piece together the consistency that the Yankees need. With a ledger of a .325 average, 8 home runs and 25 RBI, he leads the team in each of those categories. What makes him even more special is his durability. He played 162 games in San Diego in 2023, so far as a Yankee he’s participated in all 31 to this point of 2024.
Orioles
Adley Rutschman: Adley Rutschman is just one of many young and talented players that the Baltimore Orioles are going to have for hopefully years to come. The 26-year old catcher is in his third full time season and is off to a marvelous start. He carries a 14-game hitting streak into Wednesday’s game, batting .322 (14th in MLB), with four home runs and 18 RBI. He can hit for power and is one of the more reliable options in this Orioles lineup.
Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
The Orioles are one of the most exciting teams to watch in all of the league. With a young core of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, this team is on a mission to bring a World Series to the city of Baltimore.
They have claimed the opening pair of games in this series and send their newfound ace Corbin Burnes to the mound. In six starts this season, he’s 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA, 35 K and a 0.93 WHIP. Burnes is a 2021 Cy Young winner and one of the better pitchers in the MLB today.
As for the Yankees, they’re streaking again and not in a good way. The offensive production is there, but it’s an up and down trend at this moment.
While they rank 3rd in home runs per game (1.26) and 9th in runs per game (4.84), the offense has sputtered in the opening two games in Baltimore. In Monday’s game, they went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.
Luis Gil takes the mound on Wednesday. The right-hander is 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA, 35 K and has allowed 19 walks in just five starts.
Looking at this matchup, seeing Burnes on the mound certainly scares me, but it’s truly a spot where the Yankees offense could come back to life.
They are coming off a pair of double-digit wins in Milwaukee over the weekend. The Yankees have the fourth best bullpen ERA (2.59) and can win games late.
I’ve learned in baseball the unexpected happens when you least expect it. I’m going to take the risk and side with the Yankees at plus value to respond in this series.
Pick: Yankees to WIN
Note: Game odds are subject to change.