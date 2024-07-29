Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, July 29
The month of July is coming to a close with one of the most highly anticipated series perhaps of the entire MLB season. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies are among the frontrunners in contention to win a World Series and will clash in a battle for the ages this Monday-Wednesday.
Both teams have been anchored in or near the top of their divisions for a good portion of the season. The Yankees are in the midst of a tight race with the Orioles in the American League East at 62-45. The Phillies are comfortably in the lead of the National League East at 65-40. Something’s gotta give between these two.
Here’s how you should play Monday’s action.
Yankees vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-162)
- Phillies -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +124
- Phillies: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Yankees vs. Phillies Betting Trends
- Yankees are 36-25 following a win this season
- Phillies are 38-17 at home this season
- Yankees averaging 8.67 runs in last three games
- Phillies have lost 7 of last 10 games
Yankees vs. Phillies: How To Watch
- Date: Monday, July 29
- Game Time: 6:40 PM
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia, PA
- How To Watch (TV, Streaming): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Amazon Prime Video (Yankees in-market), MLB Network (out-of-market), MLB.TV
- Yankees Record: 62-45
- Phillies: 65-40
Yankees vs. Phillies Key Players To Watch
Yankees
Gleyber Torres: There is finally someone else starting to heat up in the Yankees lineup. Second baseman Gleyber Torres has been finding the ball well since the All-Star break, with a hit in five consecutive games and six of his last eight. He made a huge impact over the weekend versus Boston, going 7-for-14 with 4 RBI and the ultimate game-winning double in Saturday’s contest. Torres has increased his season average to .237 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. Juan Soto and Aaron Judge need the help and this is a great sign.
Phillies
Kyle Schwarber: There’s one man on the Phillies who has been absolutely smoking from the weekend. That would be the one and only Kyle Schwarber, who tallied three home runs and six RBI across Saturday and Sunday against Cleveland. The veteran has really started to click as we’ve progressed through this season. He continues to bring a pallet of power to the table with 22 homers (18th in MLB) and 63 RBI (29th). With Philadelphia planning on another Red October, Schwarber will be there ready to rise to the occasion again.
Yankees vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
This could very likely be a preview of the 2024 World Series come this fall. From top to bottom, the Yankees and Phillies are two of the most talented rosters in this league, both in batting and pitching. This series is Aaron Judge versus Bryce Harper, Aaron Nola against Gerrit Cole and that’s just scratching the surface.
Luis Gil occupies the mound for the Yankees in this one. He continues to be a front runner for the American League rookie of the year award. Gil faltered at the end of June, bringing about some doubts of his game. He has since regained his composure and continues to piece together a 2024 season to remember. Gil is 10-5 this season with a 3.10 ERA, 124 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP. He has limited teams to just one run in each of his previous three starts.
Zack Wheeler’s dominance is continuing this season with the Philadelphia Phillies. Being a solid anchor in this rotation, Wheeler has given manager Rob Thomson an endless amount of confidence to believe in him and his special skill set. Wheeler has amassed a 10-4 record, 2.55 ERA, 133 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP.
He’s in the top 15 across each of these categories and is surely in one of the top spots for the National League Cy Young award this year. In his prior outing on July 19 against Minnesota, Wheeler dealt seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing only three hits.
I’m thinking that this opening game will ultimately be decided by the bullpens since we have two solid pitchers in Wheeler and Gil taking the mound. I believe the Yankees will take the honors in this opener. They certainly gained an abundance of confidence from their weekend spent in Boston and will come in with a fresh mindset and a bit of pressure taken off themselves.
This past week has also been the first time that we have seen Philly falter all season as they have dropped 7 of their past 10 games. These are the consistent momentum swings in baseball that we see time and time again. I’ll side with the Yankees in this one at a quality price of +128 (available on FanDuel).
Pick: Yankees To WIN (+128, FanDuel)
