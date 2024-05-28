Zaccharie Risacher Gaining Ground on Alexandre Sarr in Latest No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
By Reed Wallach
The 2024 NBA Draft is about a month away and as we await for more draft markets and information to come out to shape markets, we have our first pushback on the general consensus opinion.
Alexandre Sarr, the French big man who played in Australia this season, has been viewed as the top pick for the last several weeks, currently held by the Atlanta Hawks, but French wing Zaccharie Risacher has pushed into the conversation.
NBA Draft content is going to pick up over the next few weeks, and with the NBA Draft Combine over and individual workouts picking up, here's the latest intel with the No. 1 overall pick odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 NBA Draft No. 1 Overall Pick Odds
- Alexandre Sarr: -250
- Zaccharie Risacher: +300
- Donovan Clingan: +1500
- Matas Buzelis: +5000
- Robert Dillingham: +5000
- Nikola Topic: +5000
- Stephon Castle: +5000
- Reed Sheppard: +5000
Zaccharie Risacher Contender for No. 1 Overall Pick?
Risacher was the No. 1 overall pick in Jonathan Wasserman's most recent mock draft, citing his performance in the LNB Pro A Playoffs.
"With lottery teams paying close attention to the LNB Pro A playoffs, Zaccharie Risacher picked a good time to explode for a career-high 28 points on Saturday," Wasserman wrote on May 21.
Now, Wasserman broke off from the consensus, with nearly every prominent draftnik linking Sarr to the No. 1 overall pick, but Wasserman's reporting has helped shift the odds towards the French wing, albeit very slightly.
It's worth noting that Sarr's spot as the odds on favorite at this point in the process may be just groupthink given that this year's class of prospects is viewed as weak relative to other recent classes, leaving a ton of variance at the top of the class.
Can Risacher be the preferred option at No. 1? The odds are shifting towards it being more wide open than the initial numbers indicated.
