Zion Williamson Injury Showing in Kings vs. Pelicans Opening Odds
NBA Play-In Tournament odds show that Zion Williamson's status is in doubt after suffering a hamstring injury against the Lakers. The Pelicans are small home favorites against the Kings.
By Reed Wallach
After shining for most of his NBA Playoffs debut, Zion Williamson left the team's Play-In Tournament Game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a leg injury in the waning moments.
Williamson left with 3:13 left in the game, a four-point Pelicans loss to the Lakers in the 7/8 game, and his status is in doubt for Thursday's matchup at home against the Kings.
The Pelicans are slight favorites in New Orleans with the winner moving onto the postseason to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the team will be far less effective without the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, who scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists in the losing effort.
Williamson, who has battled injuries throughout his young NBA career, seems to be in doubt to play this do-or-die game on Friday night at home. The Pelicans got limited contributions from its other two primary ball handlers, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum. The duo combined for only 20 points while making only eight of 27 field goal attempts. If Williamson is out for Friday's matchup, one of those two must step up.
Meanwhile, the Kings disposed of the Golden State Warriors at home on Wednesday, 118-94, behind 32 points from Keegan Murray.
It's worth noting that Williamson didn't sport a limp leaving the stadium despite not being able to finish the game.
For now, here are the opening odds for Friday's Play-In matchup, shaded towards the Kings with the Pelicans star potentially out.
New FanDuel users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you make a first bet of just $5! Get started now.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.