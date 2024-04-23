Zurich Classic Cut Line Prediction (Who Will Miss the Cut at TPC Louisiana?)
Golf fans will be locked in for this week's Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour's calendar.
There are 80 teams made up of two golfers each who are getting ready to tee it up at TPC Louisiana. Round 1 will be a best-ball format and Round 2 will be an alternate shot. For those that make the cut, Round 3 will be bestball and Round 4 will be alternate shot.
The team format makes the cut line a bit a little bit different than most weeks. Let's dive into it and then I'll give you my best bets to make and miss the cut.
How many teams make the cut at the Zurich Classic?
After Round 2, the top 33 teams and ties will move on to the weekend. That means up to 47 teams will miss the cut and not advance to Round 3.
Zurich Classic cut line prediction
Last year, golfers who were 10-under or better moved on to the weekend. In 2022, teams that were 8-under or better made the cut. So, for this year I'm going to aim between the two previous cut lines and predict that teams will need to be sitting at -9 or better to advance to Round 3.
Cut line prediction: -9
Zurich Classic best bet to make the cut
Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor posted a runner-up finish at last year's edition of the Zurich Classic and the Canadian duo are teamed up once again in 2024. They both have had their fair share of bad starts this season, but when either of them brings their "A" game, they contend to win on Sundays or in Taylor's case, capture the win as he did at this year's WM Phoenix Open.
If even one of them is on their "A" game, they should make the cut with ease. If both of them bring their best, they'll contend to win once again.
They're available at -174 to make the cut at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pick to make the cut: Adam Hadwin/Nick Taylor -174
Zurich Classic best bet to miss the cut
There's no team that more people will be rooting for this week than Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen, two of the most popular golfers on Tour. With that being said, I wouldn't expect much from this lovable duo.
Joel Dahmen has been in bad form since finishing T11 at the Players, not finishing better than T49 in his last four starts including missing the cut twice. Keith Mitchell has been hot and cold as well, including missing the cut at last month's Texas Children's Houston Open.
I'll jump on this team to miss the cut at plus-money.
Pick to miss the cut: Joel Dahmen/Keith Mitchell +108
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
