Zurich Classic Picks, Predictions and Odds (How to Bet the PGA Tour's Team Event)
Breaking down everything you need to know to bet on this week's PGA Tour event, the Zurich Classic at TPC Louisiana.
The PGA Tour heads to Louisiana this week for the only team event on the calendar, the Zurich Classic. Golfers will partner up for one of the most unique events of the golf year.
Scottie Scheffler is taking the week off which means other golfers will finally have a chance to win an event. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on this tournament, as well as my three best bets to win.
Zurich Classic odds
Zurich Classic Format
- Round 1: Fourballs (best ball)
- Round 2: Alternate shot
- Round 3: Fourballs (best ball)
- Round 4: Alternate shot
Zurich Classic how to watch
- Thursday: 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm EST (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 12:45 pm - 2:45 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3 pm - 6 pm EST (CBS)
- Sunday: 12:45 pm - 2:45 pm EST (Golf Channel), 3 pm - 6 pm EST (CBS)
Zurich Classic purse
- Date: Thursday, April 25 - Sunday, April 28
- Purse: $8.9 million ($1,286,050 million to each winner)
- Defending champion: Nick Hardy/Davis Riley
Zurich Classic notable teams
Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry: Rory McIlroy will be making his first appearance at the Zurich Classic, teaming up with fellow Irishman, Shane Lowry. The two of them enter as the second favorites to win at +750 behind Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick: One of the most fun sets of partners to watch is Alex and Matt Fitzpatrick. This will be the second year the brothers will be teaming up for this event, finishing 19th here in 2023.
Zurich Classic best bets
Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris +850
There are three teams above the rest this week so betting on at least one of them would be a smart move. The team I'm opting for is Theegala and Zalatoris, who have both been striking the ball fantastically of late. Theegala is coming off a solo second place finish at last week's RBC Heritage while gaining +1.53 true strokes per round on the field with his approach play.
Zalatoris has also been striking the ball well, and will be able to use his partner's short game to his advantage in this week's format. He finished fourth in his only start at the Zurich when he was partnered with Davis Riley, but now he has a much better teammate and should be in contention once again on Sunday.
Nicolai Hojgaard/Rasmus Hojgaard +2500
While the Fitzpatrick brothers are going to be a popular bet this week, I'm instead going to opt for the other brother duo in the Hojgaard twins. Everyone knows of Nicolai after he posted a great finish at the Masters, but let's remember that Rasmus finished T16 or better in eight straight starts on the DP World Tour from October to February.
Who would have better team chemistry than a set of twins?
Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Jimmy Stanger +15000
We're taking a deep shot here on Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Jimmy Stanger. Despite you likely not knowing who these two golfers are and the fact they're making their debut at this event, they might just be a perfect match for each other.
Both golfers finished T23 at last week's Carales Puntacana Championship and is Dumont de Chassart can play the role of keeping steady with pars during best ball, he can let Stanger cook. The American is tied for 15th on the PGA tour in birdie average, which means he has the ability to score during the best ball rounds.
If he can score, these two could very well make a run at winning this event.
