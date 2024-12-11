Rams vs. 49ers Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 15 (Target George Kittle, Fade Deebo Samuel)
There’s nothing better than a competitive, divisional clash on Thursday Night Football to begin a new week on the gridiron.
For the second consecutive week, that’s exactly what’s on tap. After Detroit and Green Bay battled in a high-scoring thriller, this Thursday features another big game with playoff implications when the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers.
The first meeting between these two clubs came down to the wire as Los Angeles rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter hole to kick a game-winning field goal at the gun. Currently, the 49ers are a 2.5-point favorite and the total is sitting at 49.5 points.
Here are three best bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rams vs. 49ers Best Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 15
- Cooper Kupp OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards
- George Kittle OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards
- Deebo Samuel UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards
Cooper Kupp OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Kupp’s receptions prop (5.5) looked a little expensive (-150) but we’ll take his yards instead. Kupp has to be looking forward to finally getting another chance against the 49ers, a team that he’s feasted against during his career but has missed the last three meetings.
In four games against San Francisco with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, Kupp is averaging 10 receptions for 110.2 yards. Since coming back from an injury that sidelined him for a month, Kupp has gone over this receiving yardage prop in four of seven games.
What makes this play even better is that San Francisco’s defensive gameplan has to be centered around slowing down Kupp’s partner-in-crime, Puka Nacua.
George Kittle OVER 57.5 Receiving Yards (-125)
With the injuries San Francisco has had on offense, it’s nice for Brock Purdy to still have a reliable safety blanket in Kittle, who is quietly trending toward a second consecutive 1,000-yard season.
In terrible conditions in Buffalo, Kittle was limited to just one catch for seven yards on two targets. He rebounded nicely last week, going for a season-high 151 receiving yards against Chicago.
Since the calendar flipped to October, Kittle has surpassed this receiving yardage prop in six of the last eight games. He missed the first matchup against the Rams, which have allowed the 13th most receiving yards to tight ends this season. Nacua was the difference-maker in the Rams’ win over Buffalo last week with 14 targets in the passing game and 17 total touches for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
If San Francisco bails out to slow down Nacua, we’ll gladly take Kupp’s lower number in a matchup he’s had great success in recently.
Deebo Samuel UNDER 15.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
There’s a chance that the squeaky wheel might get the grease in this scenario as Samuel complained on social media that he wasn’t getting the ball enough following the 49ers’ win over Chicago last week.
The 49ers backfield is in flux right now with its three top running backs out and even Isaac Guerendo is dealing with injury. However, we’ll continue to fade Samuel as he hasn’t been making the most of the touches he is getting.
Samuel went back-to-back games without a carry before getting five attempts against the Bears, which he turned into just 13 yards. Samuel has not gone over this rushing yardage prop since Week 1 (23 yards against the Jets) and is averaging just 2.9 yards per carry this season.
