Ravens vs. Chargers Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 12 (Target Justin Herbert, Will Dissly)
The Week 12 slate will wrap up Monday night in California in an AFC tilt littered with playoff implications when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Los Angeles Chargers.
In a matchup of the Harbaugh brothers, the Ravens are currently a 2.5-point favorite with the total sitting at 51. Here are three bets to consider for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Justin Herbert OVER 255.5 Passing Yards
- Will Dissly OVER 4.5 Receptions
- Rashod Bateman UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards
Justin Herbert OVER 255.5 Passing Yards (-115)
There are two paths that lead to Herbert airing it out on Monday Night Football. The Chargers want to run the football, but the Ravens simply do not allow that. Los Angeles started last week’s game against Cincinnati by pounding the rock. When that didn’t work, they turned to the air and built a commanding 27-6 lead.
Herbert has gone over this passing yardage prop in four of the last five games. The one time he didn’t was when the Chargers were nursing a big lead against the Tennessee Titans.
The other path for Herbert to throw a ton is if the Ravens’ high-powered offense can build a lead. Both scenarios seem more likely than the Chargers building a lead and taking the air out of the football and time off the clock with their rushing attack.
Will Dissly OVER 4.5 Receptions (+105)
We’re going to take a shot at this plus-money prop on Dissly, who has recorded five-plus catches in three of the last five games. Dissly is coming off a great performance (4 catches, 80 yards, touchdown) against Cincinnati last week on Sunday Night Football.
Dissly has become a huge part of the Chargers’ offense with how Herbert has been playing lately, drawing a nice chunk of the target share since LA doesn’t have an elite No. 1 receiver and the Ravens have allowed the most receptions (67) to tight ends this season.
Rashod Bateman UNDER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Bateman had a nice mid-season surge in October with a three-game stretch where he combined for 12 catches, 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Since then, he’s been relatively a no-show in the Baltimore offense.
Over the last four games, Bateman has been held to 30 receiving yards or less three times. Last week, Lamar Jackson attempted 33 passes against the Steelers and Bateman hauled in just two of five targets.
He’s been good for a chunk play every now and then with a nice 16.1 yards per catch average, but the Ravens are getting production from Mark Andrews and using Justice Hill a ton in the passing game when they decide to air it out.
