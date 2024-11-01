Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Total for Saturday, Nov. 2
These two Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings are in very similar situations. With young, promising cores and some valuable veterans, it's time for these squads to turn the corner and be playoffs contenders.
And yet, to start the year both have been decidedly average. This contest for us as bettors offers some interesting angles.
The Wings rank dead last in shots on goal with an average of 24.4 per game while Sabres hover around 28, not much better. The Wings are also generating an abysmal 2.7 goals per game which was not expected to be the number early on. The Sabres don't pull the offensive lever with much more force with 3.7, while better no doubt, those numbers get us well below the total which is the juiced side.
Somehwat quietly, Cam Talbot who is the confirmed starter for Detroit is putting up a .913 sv% which is 12th in the league, not too shabby for a guy who's been a suitcase. In all of his stops around the league he has delivered impressive results and doesn't get a ton of credit for it, it appears his time with the Red Wings will be no different.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to draw in for Buffalo and once again he's begun his campaign with some not so stellar averages. This is not to throw shade at the young man I do believe him to be a promising young player, but the Sabres are pretty darn good at shot suppression and limiting high danger looks and they aren't getting the stops from him that they need.
It's certainly not all on him, but the Sabres are asking him to be their everyday starter and I am not sure he's ready for that role.
Sabres vs. Red Wings Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Sabres +105
- Red Wings -125
Puck Line:
- Sabres +1.5 (-238)
- Red Wings -1.5 (+195)
Total:
- OVER 6.5 (-115)
- UNDER 6.5 (-105)
Sabres vs. Red Wings Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams inspire a ton of confidence right now. Both have so much talent that I have believed in for quite a while, but as bettors, I think it's warranted that we're running out of patience now waiting for them to stack wins together for us to be comfortable laying our units on them.
Somebody has to win though, and what makes this one difficult to handicap a side is that Buffalo's defending is much better against a low scoring team which is intriguing, but they are starting a goalie who's shaky against some supremely talented players.
On the other hand, as we noted before, Talbot is operating at a well above average rate which should spell trouble for the Sabres who aren't exactly a shooting percentage juggernaut.
For those reasons, I am playing the under here. At -105 it seems like easy money. Neither team generates many chances, they shoot the puck at a well below league average rate and one of the starting goalies is feeling right now.
Pick: Under -105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.