St. Louis Blues vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights Predictions, Odds, Total
The St. Louis Blues are coming off an impressive comeback victory against the new and improved San Jose Sharks who hosted them to a sellout crowd last night and their shiny new rookie Macklin Celebrini turned in a gem of a debut.
The Golden Knights started their season against the Colorado Avalanche and took them to the woodshed in an 8-4 explosion that saw Alexandar Georgiev get the hook and the Avs struggle to keep pace with a loaded Knights team.
The Blues are nowhere near the caliber of the Avalanche despite the latter being rather depleted, still missing Valeri Nichuskin and Gabriel Landeskog. Does that mean the Blues can expect a similar fate?
Not necessarily, but they are very much still the inferior team here. Adin Hill is expected to get the start for VGK and Jordan Binnington for the Blues.
Blues vs. Knights Odds
Moneyline
- Blues +155
- Knights -190
Puck Line:
- Blues +1.5 (-160)
- Knights -1.5 (+135)
Total:
- OVER 6.0 (-105)
- UNDER 6.0 (-115)
Blues vs. Knights Prediction and Pick
I can't for the life of me see the Blues winning this game, however, they proved last night that they are still a feisty thorn-in-your-side kind of team who plays whistle to whistle and never gives up on a contest.
The heist of both Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway this summer proved fruitful in their very first outing as both men found the score sheet (Holloway assisted on Broberg's goal), and Broberg tallied another assist yesterday against the Sharks. If you want to add these two guys point props to your bet slip while they're hot and getting more opportunity, I wouldn't hate it. This team's a bit cheeky this year as a pup.
In this case though, I can't in good faith advise anyone to take them on the moneyline, it's a fools errand. Vegas is far too loaded up front for this aging Blues blue line to handle.
The likes of Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Tomas Hertl down the middle is as good of a center trio as any in the league although for now with Karlsson on the shelf, Nic Roy slots into his place as a perfectly capable placeholder.
The Blues played last night and the puck dropped after 10:30 EST, they traveled this morning from the Bay Area to Vegas, will likely skip morning skate (details are sketchy on this), try to get some sleep and then go out tonight against a much better and more rested Knights team.
For all of these reasons, feed me the Knights on the puckline.
Pick: Golden Knights PL -1.5 (+125)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.