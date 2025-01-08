Steelers vs. Ravens NFL Best Bets for Wild Card Round (Target Mark Andrews)
Hated AFC North rivals Pittsburgh and Baltimore will meet for the third time this season on Saturday in the Wild Card round of the postseason.
Pittsburgh’s late-season slide (four-game losing streak) cost the Steelers a chance at a division title. Instead, the Steelers will face the uphill climb of going into Baltimore for the playoffs.
Currently, the Ravens are a 9.5-point favorite and the total is sitting at 43.5.
Here are three best bets for the matchup.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Ravens NFL Best Bets for Wild Card Round
- Baltimore Ravens Team Total OVER 26.5 Points
- Najee Harris UNDER 42.5 Rushing Yards
- Mark Andrews OVER 3.5 Receptions
Baltimore Ravens Team Total OVER 26.5 Points (-122)
Baltimore entered its bye week on a 3-3 stretch and has come out of it on fire, winning four straight to capture the division crown. The Ravens put up at least 31 points in each of those contests with Derrick Henry crossing the 100-yard mark three times and Lamar Jackson strengthening his case for a third Most Valuable Player Award.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense has taken a giant step back. T.J. Watt is playing injured in the midst of his worst statistical season rushing the passer and the Steelers have allowed 27-plus points in four of the last six games.
Baltimore eclipsed 30-plus points in six of eight home games this season. Trust them to light up the scoreboard once again.
Najee Harris UNDER 42.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Harris eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards this season but the regular season didn’t end on a high note for the former first-round pick. Harris came in under this rushing yardage prop three times during Pittsburgh’s current four-game losing streak and he was held to just three yards per carry in Week 18 against a sub-par Cincinnati unit.
Against Baltimore, Harris combined for 105 rushing yards on 27 carries while backup running back Jaylen Warren (O/U 31.5 rushing yards) was the hot hand down the stretch with a 48-yard performance against Baltimore and a 71-yard outing against Kansas City.
In Pittsburgh’s losses this season, Harris managed just 3.2 yards per carry. As nearly a double-digit point underdog, the game script doesn’t align for Harris to have a big night against the NFL’s top rushing defense.
Mark Andrews OVER 3.5 Receptions (-145)
Andrews got off to a slow start this season as fantasy managers across the globe made Isaiah Likely an early must-have on the waiver wire. Andrews has come alive with six consecutive games with a touchdown catch.
After being held without a catch in Weeks 3-4, Andrews has recorded four-plus catches in eight of the last 13 games as a reliable target for Jackson, especially in the red zone. Andrews had four catches for 37 yards in a score against Pittsburgh the last time around and the Steelers’ defense allowed the third-most catches to tight ends during the regular season.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.